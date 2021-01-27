Sports
Harwood Boys Hockey Dealing with change, good and bad
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – It’s a fairly normal winter afternoon for the Harwood Union boys hockey team.
It was great, said senior center Gavin Pike-Thomsen. The energy is, of course, high because anyone who takes the attitude of you never knows when the seasons will end.
Like most teams, the defensive D-2 State Champion Highlanders first got back on the ice a few weeks ago, with COVID holding the lid on a season that should already be in full swing.
It’s kind of crazy actually, I think our state championship was the last day before everything was shut down, said Skylar Platt, a junior center for the Highlanders. We had to quickly adjust to what life would be like after that. Just trying to skate as much as possible, but it has definitely been difficult.
But there was a bit of a silver lining to the closure for Harwood and their home job.
We had the opportunity where we took the ice out, we had discovered we had some cracks in the cement, said Waterbury Ice Center rink manager Timothy Griffith. We actually went through it and were able to repair the cracks. We hung up the banners, hung up the flags again. We’ve already done the painting on the ice rink and in the locker rooms.
Now Harwood has a small advantage: the level of support they are getting from the community has allowed them to make a few extra improvements to the rink.
It’s quite special, said Pike-Thomsen. All kinds of people, regardless of whether they have a connection with the team, come to watch Harwood Hockey.
It was really cool, we were all excited, ”Platt added. We didn’t really know what the shakedown with COVID-19 would be during hockey season. We have dressing room upgrades, a cool new logo on the ice.
That was really nothing to us, Griffith said. JA McDonald donated all the wood and we had one of the parents of the high school kids, he set up a shop in his garage and he built 50-60 cubbies.
They aren’t quite ready yet, but the donation of supplies from JA McDonald has allowed the Harwood Parents Organization to upgrade the locker rooms at the ice center. Of course, it has yet to be determined when the teams will actually use them.
Obviously, there isn’t that bonding experience that usually exists in the locker room, Pike-Thomsen said.
It’s a shame we can’t use the locker rooms, but I think everyone will be excited to have that for the next few years, Platt added.
The locker room ban is just one of many rules the state put in place this winter for high school sports, restrictions that also require a face mask and no fans. It’s hard, but the kids get it.
The main hope would be that Vermont cases go under, Platt said. More vaccines administered, and hopefully with that come hockey games.
And when we get to a point where it is safe enough to play, the Highlanders would love to have the chance to defend their crown.
It would be special, said Pike-Thomsen. We had a great year last year, of course, but me and the other seniors are hoping to go out with a bang.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.
