Snead reflects McVay’s uncertainty about Goff’s future with Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Rams openly contemplate the possibility of a near future without quarterback Jared Goff.

General manager Les Snead reiterated on Tuesday coach Sean McVay’s uncertainty last week about the prospects of Goff, the fifth-year starter who led the Rams to the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

The former No.1 overall draft pick’s four-year $ 134 million contract begins next season, but Goff comes off a second consecutive disappointing campaign at the center of the Rams’ onslaught, which has generally declined sharply since the Super Bowl. -season.

When asked if Goff will definitely be with the Rams in 2021, Snead replied, “ What I can say is that Jared Goff is an Aries right now, and it’s way too early to speculate. The future is a wonderful mystery. ”

McVay raised eyebrows last week after losing the Rams in the playoffs in Green Bay when he said that Goff should be competing for a runway like everyone else next season – a noble sentiment, but a practical improbability for a player with guaranteed $ 110 million in one. of the NFL’s largest contracts.

McVay and Snead both stressed that they want to get more out of Goff, and their public uncertainty about the quarterback’s future could be a motivational tactic to encourage the growth of a player who seems to have stagnated a bit.

Or the Rams could seriously herald a move from Goff, even with the disastrous salary cap it could cause.

“ To move on from Jared Goff, the money we invested in him is not easy to overcome, ” Snead said when he pressed whether it was even possible to sign a player with Goff’s contract. move. “ But this is a cap-based system. … Everything can be done in a cap-based system. Any team over the cap now, I bet all those teams are figuring it out. There are ways to do it. ”

Indeed, Snead has taken many notable actions against the cap’s limitations during his daring tenure with the Rams. Los Angeles stopped rolling back Todd Gurley and traded receiver Brandin Cooks a year ago when both had huge contracts but still absorbed the cap hits and drafted a roster that went 10-6 and finished second in the NFC West before joining division winner Seattle in the postseason.

Snead also praised Goff for his toughness and his overall success under McVay over the past four years, in which only Tom Brady has more than Goff’s 42 wins as a starting quarterback.

“Once we’ve refreshed, emotions removed, we sit down and try to figure it out, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Snead said. “ I know Sean wants to be more explosive again, want to score more points, not turn the ball that often. … There has been success there, and now the goal is to look at the model, see if any adjustments need to be made to make sure we get back to who we were, and move on to those next two (playoff) games. ”

Goff has been the starting quarterback for the Rams since midway through his rookie season in 2016. He led the Rams to four consecutive winning seasons, three playoff berths and one NFC title during McVay’s tenure.

Still, Goff is clearly not yet among the NFL’s top quarterbacks by most statistical measures, or in the eyes of opponents who often develop defensive game plans to force Goff to beat them.

Goff often appeared to be a budding star in his first two seasons under McVay when the Rams were first (2017) and second (2018) in the NFL in points scored, but he hasn’t built on that success. His 38 sales over the past two seasons are the second-highest in the NFL, and Snead pointed out the Rams’ dissatisfaction with those mistakes.

Los Angeles hasn’t done much to help Goff from a staffing perspective either. The Rams have added no significant offensive talent in that three-year spell, other than Cam Akers, who only contributed during an impressive second half of the just-completed season.

Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and six lost fumbles over 15 games last season.

“ There were steps forward, steps back, steps forward again, ” Snead said when asked to evaluate Goff’s 2020 season. It’s a tough position. You have to learn those lessons (and) apply them in real time, which isn’t the easiest thing to do. ”

The Rams have a history of sacrificing the good in a quest for great: After last season, McVay fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and turned his defense over to rookie coordinator Brandon Staley, who promptly turned an above-average defense into the best in the NFL.

“ We want to get better, ” said Snead. “We want to keep doing things so we can move on to the next two games. We are reviewing what we have done, building a model and then taking action to find out how we can improve the model. That’s quarterbacks, that’s receivers, that’s everyone. ”

