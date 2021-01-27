Entomo Farms raises $ 3.7 million CAD for cricket protein





Ontario, located in Canada Entomo Farms, a start-up that produces cricket protein products, announced this week that it has raised $ 3.7 million CAD (~ $ 2.89 million USD). The funding round was led by unnamed investors from Canada and Asia. This new capital will follow and will not be disclosed Series A funding round led by Maple Leaf Foods in 2018. This new financing will be used to support the operational growth and expansion of Entomo Farms and will be used in marketing efforts to increase brand awareness among consumers. Currently operating in a production area of ​​60,000 square meters, the company produces cricket products under its own brand and for other food companies worldwide. Entomo Farms offers a few different nutritional products made from the crickets it yields, including baking flour, whole roasted crickets, and protein powder. The company also supplies crickets to other companies for use in animal nutrition, fertilizers and snacks. While crickets aren’t quite as appealing to Western palates yet, they provide a high-protein and sustainable alternative to animal meat. Compared to chicken, fish or pork, crickets actually have a higher protein content, and almost as much as beef. Far less land, water, and food are required than land mammals to breed crickets, making this beast a more sustainable protein option. Entomo Farms isn’t the only company trying to convince people to eat insects as protein; Israel-based Hargol raised $ 3 million for its cricket protein powder last year. The Aspire Food Group breeds crickets and palm weevil larvae and produces cricket-based bars under its Exo brand. While crickets are not currently a major part of the Western diet, funding for companies like Entomo Farms will raise consumer awareness of the benefits of eating crickets for protein. With a growing world population of nearly eight billion hungry for protein, crickets can provide a solution to meet this huge and ever-growing need. Related

