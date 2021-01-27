Arkansas’s 2021 football schedule will be released on Wednesday





FAYETTEVILLE – The SEC will announce the football schedules for 2021, including Arkansas, on Wednesday. The SEC network will show the planned release on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT. The season kicks off Saturday, September 4, when the Hogs hosts Rice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas’s first three games will all take place in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks will host Texas on September 11, then Georgia Southern on September 18. The Razorbacks will also host UAPB at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, October 23. The first time the Razorbacks will leave the state will be Saturday, September 25, when they travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington to take on Texas A&M. It will serve as a designated home game for Arkansas. The Hogs will also host Missouri at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27. Those are the six dates currently known for the 2021 Razorback schedule. The other six will be announced on Wednesday. Those games include Auburn and Mississippi State in Fayetteville. The Hogs go to Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss. Those four teams played in Fayetteville last season. Hunter Yurachek, director of athletics and vice-chancellor of Arkansas, said at a Zoom conference last week that he expects attendance to return to normal this fall after a year of limited crowds due to COVID-19. We are going to launch our football season ticket campaign in late February-early March with the expectation that we will have full capacity at the Razorback Stadium, ”said Yurachek. ‘We would sell it that way. Post our full football schedule here through the SEC office in the next week to 10 days. Expecting things to return to a sense of normalcy, that’s my view of the crystal ball of what I’m thinking right now. In addition to the planned news, the SEC Media Days are underway from Nashville. The 2021 edition of @SEC The Football Media Days will now be held at the event’s old home, The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, AL, an adaptation from its originally planned Nashville venue. The Nashville event has been moved to 2023. – Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 26, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos