Duke men’s tennis shows youth, rust in opening weekend

There were positive signs in Duke’s first dual games of the season, but a number of predictable errors caused the Blue Devils to be beaten at the ITA Kickoff Weekend last Sunday and Monday.

Saying that No. 23 Duke had a slow start, it would undercut. In 4-1 and 4-0 defeats to No. 20 South Carolina and Northwestern respectively, the Blue Devils appeared to be in dire need of a preseason.

Last year, we had the chance to work our way with a lot of home games and we got a lot of wins early on, said head coach Ramsey Smith. And then [this year] is just the preparation, do not have an autumn season, cannot compete.

For starters, Swiss senior Luka Keist, a preseason contender for the teams # 1 singles spot, is still in competitive play after quarantines and shutdowns prevented him from having normal season prep. Keist played at number 2 in the doubles in both opening games, but has yet to play in the singles.

Keist flew to Switzerland for the first time since last winter break, as he was here all summer [and] was unable to go home, Smith said. But he was quarantined for 14 days, and I think Switzerland closed all public facilities on the 14th day. So he didn’t hit a tennis ball for two months before he got here [Jan. 11]. “

Traces of rust were also visible for the rest of the selection. Most Blue Devils lost their points due to sloppy play and casual mistakes. Several break and set points, including those that would turn the double play in both games, were discarded.

However, that’s not to say that Dukes’ talent has declined. During both matches, the Blue Devils showed why they made it to the standings.

Garrett Johns, The Chronicles choice for co-Team MVP last year, is the team’s first underclassman to regularly hit No. 1 singles since 2016’s acclaimed Nicolas Alvarez. competitive in most matches. And at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively, Samuel Rubell and Michael Heller each had extended pieces in which they looked like high-profile contributors, each losing just one set with a score worse than 6-4.

Plus, all four of these players are sophomores, with just one short season of college experience and a whole lot of potential.

Potentially won’t win games, of course. And until Keist enters court, this is a team starting with four underclassmen, with only three upperclassmen on the entire roster. That’s a tough formula for any team, let alone an attempt to replace two of its top players and old leaders in Nick Stachowiack and Spencer Furman.

Between Johns, Rubell, Heller and some of the announced (but currently injured) freshmen, Duke has a pool of young talent and no doubt there are players winning in multiple positions in the lineup. In that sense, the formula is essentially the same as last year’s young group, which ultimately put many on their way to a 13-2 start before the season was canceled.

However, the margin of error is much smaller now that Stachowiak is gone and the team is betting on improvements over the current sophomores. That’s a likely guess, but a guess nonetheless.

Our sophomores were generally great. Just look how many [Johns has] how much Samuel Rubell has improved, how much Andrew Zhang has improved, and so has Michael Heller, Smith said. [Sculley is] a senior co-captain, and really brings a lot in terms of experience, leadership, passion for the team and program, and he has had two great weekends.

“Like I said, he played a set and was at the wheel of both his games and played a number 3 [singles opponent] of not playing last year. So there were positive points. But in general, [we’ve] needs to improve and we will address that this week.