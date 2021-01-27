Girls Hockey Roundup in Southeast Minnesota: Lourdes, Dodge County, Owatonna Expands Winning Streaks





KASSON Sky Hughes stopped 27 shots and five players each scored once for Dodge County, which improved to 3-1-0 overall with a win against a visiting Hopkins / Park. Elizabeth Fagerlind, Lyndi Schubert, Abby Simmons, McKenna Freerksen and Natalie Ahern have scored for the Wildcats, who have won three consecutive games since losing their season opener. Dodge County is hosting New Prague Saturday at 3 p.m. DODGE COUNTY 5, HOPKINS / PARK 1

Hopkins / Park 1 0 0 1 Dodge County 1 1 3 5 Hopkins / Park: Sofia Hoffman 1 goal; Erin Brousseau 1. Goalkeeper : Leah Bosch 30 saves (35 shots). Dodge County: Katelyn Courteau 1 assist; Elizabeth Fagerlind 1 goal; Lyndi Schubert 1 goal; Eliza Dinatale 1 assist; Abby Simmons 1 goal; Anna Braun 1 assist; McKenna Freersksen 1 goal; Halle Determan 2 assists; Taylor Ludvigsen 1 assist; Natalie Ahern 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Sky Hughes 27 saves (28 shots). OWATONNA Continuing her scorching pace to open the season, Olivia Herzog took a hat-trick in the opening period of Owatonna’s Big Nine Conference win against Red Wing on Tuesday. Herzog, a junior forward, now has six goals and eleven points in four games. The Huskies (4-0-0 Big Nine, 4-0-0 overall) led 8-0 after one period and extended the lead to 11-0 before Red Wing came on the board. Allison Roe scored the only goal for the Wingers (1-2-0, 1-2-0). OWATONNA 11, RED WING 1 Red Wing 0 1 0 1 Owatonna 8 3 0 11 red wing: Allison Roe 1 goal; Ashlyn Hintz 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Leigha Kitzman 41 saves (52 shots). Owatonna: Elizabeth Radel 1 assist; Sydney Hunst 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 2 goals, 2 assists; Molly Achterkirch 1 assist; Grace Wolfe 3 helps; Gabriella Lamont 1 to assist; Lillian Hunst 1 goal, 2 assists; Olivia Herzog 3 goals; Anna Herzog 2 goals, 2 assists; Sarah Snitker 1 assist; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 3 assists; Abby Vetsch 1 assist; Macy Stanton 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Ava Wolfe 12 saves (13 shots). MENDOTA HEIGHTS Rochester Lourdes has a small senior class, but it came on a grand scale on Tuesday. Senior forward Abby Wick recorded her first hat-trick, while classmates Carmen Erickson (one goal) and Maggie Hanzel (two goals) helped the Eagles break open a close game in the second period. That trio combined for 11 runs, as Erickson took three assists and Wick added two. Eighth grader Katie Cummings also continued a strong start to her high school career, scoring her third goal in four games. She also had an assist. Kiley Buer made 17 saves to take the goal win for the Eagles. Lourdes (3-1-0) has won three consecutive games since losing the season opener to Gentry Academy. The Eagles outperformed their opponents 17-4 in that three-game winning streak. Lourdes will be back in action in Delano / Rockford on Saturday at 2 p.m. LOURDES 7, VISIT 1 Lourdes 1 4 2 7 Visitation 0 0 1 1 Lourdes: Carmen Erickson 1 goal, 3 assists; Katie Cummings 1 goal, 1 assist; Maggie Hanzel 2 goals; Paige Gallaugher 1 assist; Abby Wick 3 goals, 2 assists; Caydance Hanson 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Kiley Buer 17 saves (18 shots). Visitation: McKinley Haycraft 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Cady Pagel 60 saves (67 shots).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos