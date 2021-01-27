Aaron Loup has a deal with Mets





NEW YORK – Now that Brad Hand has joined the Nationals, the Mets have found another left-handed for their bullpen. The Mets have struck a deal with the freelancer Aaron Wolf , a source told MLB.com Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical deal. The deal gives the Mets the type of left-handed tough they were looking for. Loup, 33, posted a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings last season, striking out 22 batters while holding lefts on a .212 / .278 / .303 slash. That’s an improvement on his career mark of .621 OPS from left-handed hitters. Currently, Daniel Zamora and Stephen Tarpley are the only left-wing relievers on the 40-man Mets squad, both of whom have checkered recent histories. The Mets also signed veteran specialist Jerry Blevins to a Minor League deal and invited him to Spring Training. They have several additional pitchers who can come out of the bullpen if needed, including Steven Matz, Joey Lucchesi and prospect Thomas Szapucki, although the team plans to keep at least Matz and Lucchesi as starters. Given that background, Loup de Mets offers a measure of stability. He owns a career in a 3.38 ERA for nine seasons with the Blue Jays, Phillies, Padres and Rays, relying on a four-pitch mix to neutralize both left-handed and right-handed batters. Mets’ main acquisition this winter was right-handed Trevor May, who signed a two-year $ 15.5 million deal in November. May joined Edwin Daz, Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances at the back of the bullpen, and Seth Lugo was likely to pitch in relief as well. All those pitchers are right-handed. Earlier this month, the Mets were in talks with Hand, the top left available on the open market, but he signed with the Nationals for $ 10.5 million instead. Mets president Sandy Alderson said if the team had previously made the transfer of ownership, it might have claimed $ 10 million to part with the Indians. Instead, the Mets negotiated unsuccessfully with Hand in free agency, forcing them to seek left-wing help elsewhere. The Mets finished 18th in the Majors with a 4.60 bullpen ERA last season. Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.







