It’s not cricket – Lord’s doubles as a vaccination center





It’s a venue synonymous with the sound of leather on willow, but it was the coronavirus they hoped would hit six people when members of the public arrived at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Wednesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Lord’s has joined a list of sites in Britain, including cathedrals and mosques, as well as hospitals and doctors’ offices, all of which are doing their part to end the pandemic. And while the scoreboards in the ‘Home of Cricket’ are no stranger to large numbers, they are not even used to housing the four-digit performance of the medical team that now resides temporarily in a conference room on site. “We have vaccinated about 5-6,000 patients at this site in the past four and a half days, and hopefully the numbers will increase,” chief physician Dr. Rishi Chopra told AFP. “We aim to do 2,000 a day in the future and today we aim for 2,000. We have had fantastic feedback from patients and Lord’s has been incredibly hospitable.” – ‘Very nice’ – Gerardine Heneghan, 71, was certainly one of the vaccine recipients who were grateful to have received her shot in a historic, albeit medically infertile environment. “It’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s such an iconic place too, and all those great cricketers … love it!” This is far from the first time Lord’s, which has stood in its present location in the suburb of St. John’s Wood in northwest London since 1814, has been used for anything other than cricket. During World War II it was requisitioned as a receiving center for aircrew, with civilian volunteers reporting to Lord to join the Royal Air Force. And Jon Williams of Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord’s, was delighted to see the ground helping again in a national emergency, with more than 100,000 people dead from the virus in Britain. Story continues “I think everyone who can has a role to play in doing everything we can to help cope with this terrible virus, so from our perspective it is a pleasure to be able to do something to support people at the local level, and also our NHS (National Health Service) colleagues, ”he said. The pandemic meant that fans were banned from Lord last season with no international matches on the ground. However, New Zealand and India are both scheduled to play five-day Tests at Lord’s in May and August respectively, with tickets already going on sale in hopes that the virus will have admitted enough by then enable the safe return of spectators. . “We are excited about the 2021 season, whatever that brings, whether it’s behind closed doors or with a packed house, we are ready for all those games,” said Williams. wde / jdg / dj

