What does Candace Parker’s move mean for the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the WNBA?

In the WNBA’s shocking first move off-season 2021, superstar Candace Parker will take to the Chicago Sky as an unrestricted free agent, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday. The deal can’t go official until Monday, the teams from day one are allowed to sign agents for contracts for free.

Parker, who has been one of the faces of the WNBA since she was called up as No. 1 overall from Tennessee in 2008, had spent her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks. After winning a few MVPs, last season’s Defensive Player of the Year award and Finals MVP when the Sparks claimed the 2016 WNBA Championship, Parker is heading home to play near where she first came up in the women’s basketball world as the national player of the year. at Naperville Central High School in the Chicago suburbs.

What does Parker’s move mean for the Sky and Sparks, and for the balance of power elsewhere in the WNBA? Let’s take a look at the most important questions.

Can The Sky go deeper into playoffs?

Chicago was in an interesting position entering free agency as almost the entire core of the team is under contract for 2021. Of the team’s top nine players in minutes played during the 2020 season, only post player Cheyenne Parker (unlimited ) a free agent. Signing the other C. Parker almost certainly means the Sky doesn’t have the room to re-sign Cheyenne, but that’s okay, as Candace can play a similar role and improve the rotation of the frontcourt.

Since the arrival of James Wade as head coach in 2019, Chicago has been on the brink of the fray. The Sky went 20-14 in 2019 and got heartbreakingly close to reaching the WNBA semifinals before Dearica Hamby’s unlikely shot from nearly half-court sent them home.

Last season, Chicago started 10-4 in the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida, before hobbling to the finish line. Center Azura Stevens sustained a knee injury that ended before the season, and both she and forward Diamond DeShields left the bubble in late August. DeShields was hampered by injuries all season and left the bubble for personal reasons. Seeded sixth with a record of 12-10, the Sky was upset by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

Enter Parker, who is still performing at a high level at the age of 34. After being limited by injuries to 22 of 34 regular season games in 2019, when she averaged a career-low 11.2 PPG, Parker returned to the WNBA campus in 2020, saying she would benefit physically without normal travel clothes. She made a career-high 54% of her 2-point tries, finishing third in MVP votes – one spot ahead of new teammate Courtney Vandersloot.

Playing with Vandersloot, the league’s highest point guard, will probably require some adjustment for Parker. Last season, the Sparks ranked 11th out of the WNBA’s 12 teams in the percentage of their actions (29%) that ended with a shot, a trip to the free-throw line, or a turnover created during a pick and -roll game, according to Synergy Sports. tracking. Behind Vandersloot, Chicago had the fourth highest percentage of pick and roll plays with 37%, as well as the most points per play (1.0) on them.

Candace Parker, who averaged 16.9 PPG and 8.6 RPG during her 13-year WNBA career, was the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. Ned Dishman / NBAE via Getty Images

It’s been a while since Parker has primarily functioned as a pick and roll player, but in 2017 she finished the league’s fourth most plays as a screen setter, according to Synergy Sports, averaging an excellent 1.04 points per play on those odds. . In time, she would have to develop a pick-and-roll chemistry together with Vandersloot.

When Vandersloot rests, Parker may be more likely to play with the ball in her hands. Wade has often used backup Gabby Williams as a point forward and Parker – who led the league in assists in 2015 and is 14th in WNBA history in career assists – is undoubtedly an upgrade in that role.

While this analysis has focused on how Parker fits in offense, that’s not really where the Sky needs to get better. Chicago was fourth in offensive rating in 2020 and second in 2019, so the attack was good enough to win. It’s defense where the Sky, ninth in 2019 and eighth last season, needs to improve. Parker’s 2020 Defensive Player of the Year campaign has undoubtedly benefited from brand awareness; she was actually banned from the All-Defensive Teams of the league. Still, Parker’s ability to defend multiple positions makes her an upgrade for Chicago.

With a core of three All-Stars in their 30s (Vandersloot turns 32 next month and defender Allie Quigley, like Parker, turns 35 this year), the Sky may not be built for the long haul. Nevertheless, adding Parker could help Chicago take the next step in the playoffs.

How will the Sparks run?

This is the end of an era for Los Angeles that franchise icon Lisa Leslie was able to seamlessly pass the torch to Parker after their Hall of Fame careers overlapped for two seasons. The Sparks were one of the most consistently successful teams in the league, making the playoffs in all but one of Parker’s 13 seasons in LA and winning the title in one of two finals in that period.

The outlook is now more murky for the Sparks, although rivals won’t feel sorry for them. Los Angeles still has a former No. 1 overall pick and MVP in Nneka Ogwumike, on whom the Sparks used their core designation in part because Parker was ineligible after previously playing three seasons on basic contracts. Ogwumike will sign with the team again, a competition source told ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a second major free agent as starting guard Chelsea Gray, whose return is also a question mark. Sparks wings Brittney Sykes (limited) and Riquna Williams (unlimited) are also free agents. But Parker’s departure gives the Sparks a chance to become bidders in a free agency to add to a core of Ogwumike and security guard Kristi Tolliver, who signed with the team last off-season but opted out to play in the bubble. .

An interesting question mark is Chiney Ogwumike, who also retired for the 2020 season as her star grows out of court as an ESPN analyst and commentator. Because Ogwumike’s contract expired, she – like her sister – can only negotiate with Los Angeles if she wants to play this season.

The LA market is still a big draw for free agents, so the Sparks should be able to build a combat team. But there is more uncertainty about their future than in years.

Free desk for a flying start

With most of this off-season’s top freelancers competing in teams, it wasn’t clear that we would be seeing as much movement as last winter, when the new WNBA collective bargaining agreement that raised the salary ceiling caused a wave of stars to switch teams. Parker’s decision to leave for Chicago suggests this could be just as active or more off-season.

In part, a large transaction has a ripple effect. In this case, Cheyenne Parker becomes available to another team who could have expected to re-sign, while the Sparks may have enough cap room to spend. Those moves would, in turn, cause other teams to respond.

With the status of so many protagonists remaining uncertain, it is difficult to project exactly where the Sky is in the pecking order of the competition until the dust settles on free agency. For now, I’d say Chicago can reasonably expect to reach the semifinals for the first time since losing to Parker and the Sparks in 2016, with a chance of getting deeper into the playoffs.