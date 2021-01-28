Cricket, BBL, Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades, Coach, Michael Klinger, Contract, Coaching Record, Results

Despite some mixed reports, Klinger still has a year to go with his deal. He wrote a two-year extension after last summer’s campaign.
The club has five of the seven biggest losses in BBL history, three of which have fallen under Klinger.
In December, the Renegades suffered the two biggest defeats in the league’s history, with the fourth biggest on January 3.
They were crushed by the Sixers (145 runs), Thunder (129 runs) and Scorchers (96 runs) in a horror two weeks.
It was clear that Klinger had recently been approached by Warwickshire to be England’s senior coach, but he rejected their claims. They have since appointed former England Womens coach Mark Robinson.
The opinion among senior Cricket Victoria figures is that while the Renegades have underperformed since winning the title in early 2019, Klinger has done well to introduce enough young players to the top tier.
Under Klinger, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Peter Hatzoglou, Zak Evans and Fraser McGurk have all been given growth opportunities, while Sam Harper had the best season of his short career.
These experiences will benefit Victorian cricket into the second half of the season, where the state will continue the pattern of handing games to emerging players at every opportunity.
Nonetheless, Cricket Victoria had considered seven wins from 28 games earlier this month.
One of them was Cameron White, who was Jason Gillespies assistant with the Adelaide Strikers in BBL10 and briefly played for the Renegades after a long spell with the Melbourne Stars.
White was also a popular coach among Victorias elite junior cricketers during the winter months, hosting Zoom sessions while Melbourne was in lockdown.
By guaranteeing Klinger one more season to change the club’s fortunes, Cricket Victoria sources acknowledged several difficulties this summer.
Their first nine games were underway, while Imran Tahir and Cameron Boyce didn’t play for quarantine and health reasons respectively.
Aaron Finch also struggled poorly at the top of the order, regularly exposing a young middle class.
Klinger won the performance 18 months ago for England’s winning coach Trevor Bayliss. Andrew McDonald’s ascension to Justin Langers 2IC had created a vacancy with the Renegades.
