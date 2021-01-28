Everett appoints Rob DiLoreto as new head soccer coach – Boston Herald





Rob DiLoreto has always thought about what it would be like to be the head football coach at Everett High School. He will find out now. DiLoreto was named the new coach at Everett on Tuesday, replacing Theluxon Pierre. Even hours after receiving the news, DiLoreto was still over the moon. The words that come to mind are revered, humble, family, tradition and Everett pride, said DiLoreto, who graduated from the school in 1984. To have the opportunity to serve as the head football coach in the city where I grew up and love so much is a dream come true. DiLoreto’s passion for Everett was one of the great things that caught the eye of athletic director Tammy Turner. His heart and commitment to Everett were clear. Turner said. Everyone on the committee could feel his commitment to Everett’s youth. After graduating from Notre Dame in 1988, DiLoreto spent six years coaching the Everett Huskies in the Pop Warner program before taking his first high school coaching role with Pope John in 1994. He was six there. seasons and won a Super Bowl in 1998. From there, DiLoreto served as head coach at Arlington High twice (2000-04, 2019), between assistant stints at Austin Prep, Malden Catholic and Reading, winning two Super Bowls (2009, 2012) as attack coordinator for the missiles. He returned to Everett in 2017 as a volunteer, working with the quarterbacks under former Crimson Tide coaching legend John DiBiaso. Although the two worked together for a year (DiBiaso left his team after the Super Bowl to take over at Catholic Memorial), DiBiaso left a lasting impression on DiLoreto. I was honored to have the opportunity to learn from the greatest football coach of all time in high school, DiLoreto said. What struck me besides his obvious knowledge and ability to motivate was how much he really loved all of his players and assistant coaches at Everett. That looked at me fiercely and I really appreciated it. DiBiaso applauded Everett’s choice. I’ve known Robbie since he was a kid, DiBiaso said. He took the job for the right reasons. He cares about Everett and about tradition. I was lucky enough to have him as an assistant for a year and I know he will do a great job. DiBiaso’s shoes won’t be easy to fill. In his 26 years at the helm, he led the Crimson Tide to 252 wins and 12 Super Bowl titles in 17 years. The best way to deal with the pressure is to stay true to my values ​​as a head coach, DiLoreto said. I’m going to give my best every day and always focus on what the best interests of the players are, and the wins and losses should reflect that. The goal is to let our kids play through the whistle clean and hard with every click. We want to be disciplined and play stubborn football, Everett football.

