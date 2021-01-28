Anna Parkhomenko is excited to compete as Alabama Womens Tennis rolls out in week two

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. For her first tournament as a member of the Alabama tennis team, rookie Anna Parkhomenko didn’t know what to expect from her first collegiate game.

“I was very nervous, but I felt much better after playing,” said Parkhomenko after her first week of play.

After that first match weekend, Parkhomenko moved on to the rigors of being a collegiate tennis player, balancing school and tennis, and everything else that goes with it. She won four of her last five singles matches in the fall.

After playing in three different tournaments in the fall, Parkhomenko and her teammates went back to work, practiced and played against each other for the next three months. In fact, three months to the day after her last fall match at SEC Challenge No. 2, the native of Sumy, Ukraine, returned to action last Saturday in a double cup against UAB and the state of Alabama.

This time, however, it wasn’t the nervousness she felt in the days and moments leading up to her first double match.

“I was very excited,” said Parkhomenko. “I was usually just ready to compete.”

After three months, she and the rest of the Crimson Tide were ready to see someone side by side on the other end of the net. The Tide’s first day of dual-match play saw it twice, with a double header against UAB and Alabama State.

Parkhomenko had to wait a little longer than some of her teammates to get out again. The Blazers did not have enough players available to fill all the places in doubles. So when singles hit the road she was more than ready to go.

She got off to a strong start, winning her first set 6-4, before losing the second set with the same score. That brought the game to a tiebreaker set of 10 points. In that last set, Parkhomenko went down 9-6, giving her opponent match point.

“I knew I had to win that game, so I really started to focus on every point,” said Parkhomenko. “When it turned 9-6, I was like ‘ok, stop, I can win this.’ ”

From then on, while her teammates cheered her on, she went back to work point by point, back into the game. She tied it up and then took charge. Having to win by two, the set got 11-11 before Parkhomenko put it down 13-11.

“I felt quite comfortable during the game,” she said. “I really had to focus on the end, concentrate on playing point by point to win. It helped my teammates cheer and I really like that about the college game.”

In the second game of the day, she made her doubles debut by playing with veteran Moka Ito , with a 6-3 win.

“She’s so calm,” said Parkhomenko of playing with Ito. “She’s a great player and so nice. She helps me keep up when we play.”

Parkhomenko made short work of her second opponent in spring’s singles and won 6-1, 6-0.

“I was more focused in the second game,” she said. “In the first I was so happy to play a game that I wasn’t so focused. So in the second, instead of playing ‘kid ball’, I worked point by point on building up the games.”

Now back in the competitive stream after back-to-back 7-0 wins last Saturday, Parkhomenko and the Tide will return to the league with South Florida on Thursday at 11am CT, followed by another doubleheader on Saturday against Kennesaw State (12 hours) and Alabama A&M (4pm).

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to current guidelines, attendance at Alabama tennis home indoor competitions is closed to spectators. All three games are scheduled to be streamed live.

