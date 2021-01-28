



Samantha Porazinski scored the lone goal for St. Marys, while Kasey Litwin scored one assist. The game was a back and forth fight from the start, with St. Marys getting a number of scoring opportunities in the first period. But the Spartans could not crack the Austin Prep defenses, and the Cougars were also held scoreless. At the first break the score remained the same at 0-0. That deadlock lasted until late in the second period, when Austin Prep finally found the back of the net and made it 1-0 for the final period. But St. Marys continued to fight, and just over a minute into the final frame, the Spartans came alongside on Porazinskis’ goal. Unfortunately, Austin Prep was able to find the back of the net with only two minutes to play in the game to hand St. Marys the loss on their home ice. We created a lot of opportunities (Tuesday), but we just couldn’t take advantage of them, Pagliuca said. If you play a good team like Austin Prep you should finish when you get the chance. They were able to do that to us in the third period. St. Marys (4-2-1) will be back on the road at Shawsheen Tech on Wednesday-evening (7:30 am). I told the girls after the game, the good thing is that we can get back on the ice and make up for a tough loss like this, Pagliuca said. Hopefully we can come out with the same energy and mindset we had (Tuesday), and this time hopefully we can capitalize on those scoring opportunities. St. Marys girls’ hockey falls to Austin Prep – Itemlive: Itemlive



Go to main content





Samantha Porazinski scored the lone goal for St. Mary’s on Tuesday-afternoon in defeat to Austin Prep. (Item File Photo) Sport LYNN – The St. Marys girls hockey team went toe-to-toe with Catholic Central League foe Austin Prep on Tuesday afternoon, but in the end, a late goal from the Cougars led to St. Marys losing 2-1 to Connery Rink. Tuesday’s game was a battle between the best teams in the state, with Austin Prep as the # 1 ranked team and St. Marys as the # 3 ranked team. It was a great, well-played game for both teams, said St. Marys coach Frank Pagliuca. It was fast and physical, but it was a clean game. I thought both teams played really well. I was happy with our efforts and our level of competition, but in the end we just didn’t have enough to take the win. More stories from Lynn Don’t have an ItemLive account? Register. Register







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos