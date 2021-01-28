Samantha Porazinski scored the lone goal for St. Mary’s on Tuesday-afternoon in defeat to Austin Prep. (Item File Photo)

LYNN – The St. Marys girls hockey team went toe-to-toe with Catholic Central League foe Austin Prep on Tuesday afternoon, but in the end, a late goal from the Cougars led to St. Marys losing 2-1 to Connery Rink. Tuesday’s game was a battle between the best teams in the state, with Austin Prep as the # 1 ranked team and St. Marys as the # 3 ranked team.

It was a great, well-played game for both teams, said St. Marys coach Frank Pagliuca. It was fast and physical, but it was a clean game. I thought both teams played really well. I was happy with our efforts and our level of competition, but in the end we just didn’t have enough to take the win.