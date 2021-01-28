The Day – Jenkins van NL continues to expand Bunnell’s football program despite challenges

Tywan Jenkins has kept it real for his Bunnell football team.

Last season would be his second as the Bulldogs’ head coach, an important year for any head coach to build on what they started in the first year.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference canceled football, but that didn’t change Jenkins’ mindset.

“One thing I tell my players all the time is, ‘I won’t feel sorry for you (that I don’t get a season)’,” said Jenkins, a graduate of New London High School in 2011. “The world will don’t feel sorry for you. ‘ “I’m going to coach you like I’ve coached every team I was a part of. I’m going to push you like any other team.”

“I think that meant a lot to the kids, because they didn’t want it any easier because they (only) had 7-on-7 (football to play). They already knew what to expect. They wanted a certain level of intensity from the football program, and that’s what we gave them. “

The 2020 season was especially important to both Jenkins, 27, and Bunnell, as it marks his first job as a high school head coach. The first season was also a bit of a whirlwind, as he was hired in March 2019, had to gather a staff on the fly and immediately prepare for spring practice.

Jenkins and the Bulldogs had a rocky start before that 2019 season started, when two-year quarterback Brian Carrafiello was academically ineligible and missed the first seven games.

“(Carrafiello) was the heart and soul of our transgression,” said Jenkins. “That’s where I learned my first lesson as a head coach, you have to roll the punches and you have to figure it out.”

Bunnell lost the first six games to players like Fitch, Masuk, North Haven and Notre Dame of West Haven.

“I think our team was better because (from that schedule) they got to see the level of competition they were expected to be at,” said Jenkins. ‘It taught our children grit … Our children never left. We haven’t stopped one child. ‘

The Bulldogs have won three of their last four matches, the lone loss to eventual LL class champion Newtown. They finished their season on a high – Carrafiello completed 13 of 16 passes for 267 yards with three touchdowns while Bunnell chased city rival Stratford 43-0 on Thanksgiving.

“When you first feed a hungry dog, they want that feeling now and they want to duplicate it,” Jenkins said. “The first day back at school (after Thanksgiving), I had to break the weightlifting session in half because we had 60 (players) trying to get into the weight room (Bunnell’s varsity roster was 42 in 2019).

‘I was like, holy cow, what happened? … Children wanted to be part of the football team. ‘

Jenkins, a former whalers’ lineman, was excited for 2020 because the Bulldogs would have the entire attack line back and the numbers ahead of the pack. He also got a job at Bunnell in special education and support.

However, the CIAC canceled the season on September 4, 2020.

“Year two, you feel confident,” said Jenkins. “I knew what to expect. We have a strong staff, then (the cancellation) happens and it’s like, ‘woah.’ It takes the wind out of your sails. “

Bunnell was allowed to play 7-on-7 football, a glorified passing competition without tackling. Jenkins decided to coach his team as if they were preparing to play 11-a-side football every week.

“It was more important to me to keep the culture of my program the same than trying to adapt to 7-to-7,” he said. “We went to 7v7 games and we were going to see Cover 1 (defense). That’s not realistic. We saw teams playing a 4-1 box (defense). That’s not realistic. You couldn’t do that. in real football.

“There were times when I said to my quarterback, ‘fake your play and then make the throw’ because that’s what we really do. So we tried to keep it as real as possible in terms of how we prepared and what “We did. and exactly what we expected from the boys. We’re not changing the way we attack things.”

The CIAC had tentatively planned to have a shortened season in February and March, but it canceled those plans as the winter season start date was moved to February 8.

“It really hurt,” Jenkins said. “These guys really believed in what our governor (Ned Lamont), the CIAC and what all these people were selling to those kids (a spring season). They believed in them and trusted the system, and I had to explain to them that sometimes, it doesn’t work out for you You can do the right things and work hard and life throws you a curveball.

“My challenge to them was how do you fight adversity? What are you going to do out of this? Are you going to be the people who grumble and say this is what could have been, or are you going to say,” hey, we are the class that did not allow us to be defined. We will go on and keep fighting. “

“It’s the hardest season I’ve ever had (in football) because it took more. I had to involve them more. I communicate with them almost constantly because you want to make sure they’re mentally, physically and emotionally well. (Stratford) is such a diverse community Some parents have been out of work for long periods How do I get resources How do I get everything you need This year was the year of the coach as a social worker, the teacher, the coach… anything you could think of we tried to be for these guys. ”

Jenkins now has his eye this fall. The Bulldogs have all their scorers back. He has a great freshman class.

“I expect, especially now that I am in the building, our numbers will hopefully increase,” said Jenkins.

