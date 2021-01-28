Sports
How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and in the NBC Sports app at click here.
Tonight marks the second game of a back-to-back series between Chicago and Nashville. The Predators beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in OT last night Roman Josis first goal of the season while Pekka Rinne stopped 18 of the 20 shots to keep the win.
The NHL announced this on Monday Alex DeBrincat and defenders Adam Boqvist have been added to the COVID-19 protocol list of the competitions. Neither player played on Tuesday and they will not be available for practice, travel or games until they are removed from the list. DeBrincat is second in the team in scoring with six points (2G, 4A). Boqvist has three assists in six games this season.
While Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is currently sidelined with a health problem, Patrick Kane has set a good example. The 2016 Hart and Ross Trophy winner has seven points for the team (3G, 4A), but scored a run of five in last night’s loss.
For the first time since March 2020, fans were allowed to return to the Bridgestone Arena last night to cheer on the Predators. Nashville did not disclose how many fans attended last night’s win, but said a few hundred had been sold to season ticket holders and a few hundred more people (players’ families and guests) were also there. Prior to yesterday, the Predators did not allow fans at home games, despite the Metro Public Health Department’s approval of 15% capacity. Instead, the franchise wanted to make sure the correct protocols were in place before allowing a limited audience.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
TRUE: Bridgestone Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, January 27, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
BY PHONE: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk
LIVESTREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Predators stream NBC Sports live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Mattias Janmark – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane
Dominic Cuban – Dylan Strome – Philipp Kurashev
Matthew Highmore – Carl Soderberg – Andrew Shaw
Brandon Hagel – David fights – Ryan Carpenter
Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy
Duncan Keith – Lucas Carlsson
Calvin de Haan – Ian Mitchell
Novice goalkeeper: Kevin Lankinen
HEADERS
Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Mikael Granlund – Matt Duchene – Luke Kunin
Colton Sissons – Erik Haula – Nick Cousins
Yakov train – Brad Richardson – Mathieu Oliver
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – Dante Fabbro
Mark Borowiecki – Matt Benning
Novice goalkeeper: Its Saros
Kathryn Tappen anchors Wednesday Night Hockey’s studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones, Mike Babcock and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.
