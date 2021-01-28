Nuggets run away from handheld Heat, 109-82





MIAMI (AP) The Denver Nuggets may not want this road trip to end. The Miami Heat can’t get Jimmy Butler back soon enough. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds when the Nuggets won their fifth consecutive game, building a 25-point lead and beating the Heat 109-82 on Wednesday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver, which improved to 4-0 on their five-game road trip – the first time the Nuggets have since won four games on a trip of any length also. December 2013. A win Friday in San Antonio would give Denver its first 5-0 swing since January 2012. Butler watched from the bench in Miami, a significant achievement as Wednesday’s game was the first in more than two weeks that he was able to rejoin his team. He hasn’t played in any of the last nine Heat games due to virus-related protocols. The Heat is 2-7 in this stretch without him, with losses now in four consecutive games. They also played without Tyler Herro, who missed a seventh game in a row with neck cramps. Goran Dragic (groin) was also out and Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 17 points. The Heat brought back Avery Bradley for the first time in nine games; he, like Butler, was in compliance with NBA virus protocols. Bradley had eight points in 18 minutes. Denver led 58-33 in the half, the Nuggets’ biggest halftime lead this season and the biggest in a road arena since he had a 31-point lead at the break in Chicago on March 21, 2018. The Heat missed 15 3- first quarter pointers – an NBA record for an opening period and a team record for each quarter. Denver’s lead was cut to seven in the beginning of the fourth, but back-to-back 3s from Porter and Green got the Nuggets’ advantage back to 13 and another 3 from Jokic made it 94-74 with 5:35. Bam Adebayo scored 15 for Miami. TIP-INS Nuggets: Guard PJ Dozier (right hamstring strain) missed the game and the Nuggets are bracing for a multiple game absence. … The 33 points that Denver gave up in the first half were not only the best of the season, but it was nearly 24 points below the Nuggets’ average in the first 17 games. Story continues Heat: Wednesday marked the start of a six-game homestand for Miami. After that, the Heat will play eight of their next nine on the road. … Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer Wednesday was the 400th of his career, including playoffs. He is the 12th Heat player to have made so many. Tributes The Heat held a pregame moment of silence to commemorate that Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant and the death of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron last week. And in his pregame comments Wednesday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone paid tribute to longtime NBA journalist Sekou Smith, who died Tuesday after a brief fight with COVID-19. “ I am devastated for his family, ” said Malone. DOG TIME Miami will welcome a small number of fans on Thursday, with coronavirus detection dogs used to screen guests before entering the arena. NEXT ONE Nuggets: Visit San Antonio on Fridays to conclude a five-game trip. Heat: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports







