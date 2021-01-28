NZ cricket condemns the radio host’s ‘terrible’ segment





MagicTalk show radio host John Banks (pictured) was taken off the air after a talkback segment labeled “horrible” due to comments referring to Maori culture. (Getty Images) New Zealand cricket has led a radio host’s conviction after failing to shut down a caller who described Maoris as being Stone Age people with a Stone Age culture. MagicTalk presenter John Banks, also the former Mayor of Auckland, will be taken off the air and fiercely fueled pubic area after a segment labeled as racist. OUCH: Michael Clarke lashes out Aussie voters over Paine’s comments ‘MORALLY UNDEFENDABLE’: Backlash on Aussie Sports’ vaccine request A caller who spoke to Banks described Maoris as victims of their own genetic background. They are genetically susceptible to crime, alcohol, and underachievement in education. The next time Banks spoke, he didn’t condemn the comments, saying, Your kids need to get used to their Stone Age culture because if their Stone Age culture doesn’t change, these people will come through your bathroom window. Since the segment, Vodafone, KiwiBank, Trade Me and Spark have all pulled ads from the network. New Zealand cricket is leading the response from John Banks New Zealand cricket also sparked outrage on social media after it labeled the comments as appalling. NZC is disgusted and appalled at an indefensibly racist exchange between a callback and host John Banks on MagicTalk Radio. NZC has reached out to the station to ask for an explanation as well as to express its dismay at comments that are completely contrary to our values ​​and culture. 1/2 BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 27, 2021 Sometimes people forget that John Banks was once the elected mayor of Auckland. This country has a LOT to work on. That’s all. Patrick thomsen (@_patrickthomsen) January 27, 2021 Banks fellow talk show host Ryan Bridge fell for the factually incorrect comments, calling them racist. Story continues It was factually incorrect and it wasn’t really challenged in the call as it should have been, I think, he said. Banks later apologized, claiming that he had not heard the caller’s comments. “I didn’t pick it up at the time, here when you’re broadcasting, you’re talking to producers, you’re talking to bosses,” said Banks. “I spoke to people who disagreed with the man later in the show and then picked it up, but this was not enough to show that his comments were wrong and racist.” click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







