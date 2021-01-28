MU Football’s 2021 Schedule Announced | Mizzou football

On Wednesday, the Missouri football schedule for 2021 was announced, putting the Southeastern Conference slate teams at the helm for coach Eliah Drinkwitzs for the second year.
The schedule includes seven home games and five road trips for the Tigers, who finished 5-5 in 2020. Seven of Missouris 12 opponents finished .500 or less last season, and five of those opponents play against Missouri in the first six weeks of the season. . The Tigers also lead six of their opponents in series wins.
The 2021 season offers a number of firsts for Drinkwitz and the Missouri program, starting with the season opening rally against Central Michigan.
The Chippewas will travel to Columbia on September 4 for the first-ever matchup between the programs. It is also the second year in a row that Missouri has hosted the season. Central Michigan played just six games in 2020, finishing 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference with two road wins.
It will be the first non-conference game that Drinkwitz will coach for Missouri, due to Southeastern Conferences’ decision to follow a 10-game, conference-only schedule in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, the Tigers organized then-no. 2 Alabama for their season opener, losing 38-19.
Missouris matchup against Boston College on September 25 will also be a program first. The Eagles closed the 2020 season 6-5 and 5-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference under freshman head coach Jeff Hafley. Although it was bowl eligible, the Hafleys team chose not to participate in the postseason due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Boston Colleges’ most memorable moment of the 2020 season was a standout performance against then No. 1 Clemson on October 31, where the Eagles led 28-13 at halftime before a scoreless second half allowed Clemson to take over the game . The Eagles losses against the ranked teams of North Carolina and Notre Dame were also just two touchdowns or less.
{p class = p1} MU will celebrate its 110th homecoming on October 9, hosting North Texas. The two programs only met once, when the Tigers defeated the Mean Green 28-7 in 1995. None of the players selected by Missouris was even alive during this match.
{p class = p1} Missouris non-divisional SEC opponent outside Arkansas that the Tigers will play during rivalry week in 2021 is Texas A&M. The two teams have met three times since joining the SEC, with Missouri winning two. The most memorable was the last game of the regular season in 2013 when the Tigers defeated the Aggies 28-21 to win the SEC East. Missouri also defeated Texas A&M in 2014 at College Station on its six-game winning streak to repeat as SEC East champion.
{p class = p1} The Aggies finished their # 4 season of 2020 in the nation, narrowly missed a bid for the national championships, and sparked controversy among critics of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Texas A&M was 9-1, with the lone defeat to eventual national champion Alabama in Week 2 of the season. It defeated North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl on January 1.
As for the rest of the SEC schedule, Missouri will play its first conference game in Kentucky on September 11 and host its first conference and divisional opponent Tennessee on October 2.
The game against the Volunteers will feature former Missouri attack coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh Heupel, who coached as Barry Odoms 2016-17 head coach. Wednesday the volunteers hired Heupel. Missouri lost to Tennessee in 2020 and fell 35-12 to the then number. 21 volunteers, who went on to lose six consecutive games and finished 3-7.
The Tigers will then travel to Vanderbilt and Georgia, which finished No. 7 in the country in 2020, before hosting South Carolina and Florida, which finished No. 13. Missouris game against Arkansas will close the regular season and is scheduled for Saturday, November. 27. Traditionally, the game is moved to the Friday after Thanksgiving, which would be November 26th.
Together with Heupel, Drinkwitz and his company will compete against two other of the SEC’s four new coaches: Clark Lea in Vanderbilt and Shane Beamer in South Carolina. Both are teams the Tigers beat in 2020 under former head coaches.
Season tickets and renewals also went on sale with the announcement of the Missouris 2021 schedule. Last spring, the subscription renewal period was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season. A note on the Missouri ticket buying website mentions buying season ticket locks at seat locations for future seasons and that, if the guidelines for social distances are still in effect in the 2021 season, safety plans will be communicated ahead of the season.
The Tigers begin their spring practice schedule on Feb. 28.
Missouris 2021 schedule
- September 4 v. Central Michigan
- September 11 in Kentucky
- September 18 v. Southeast Missouri State (MU Family Weekend)
- September 25 at Boston College
- October 2 against Tennessee
- October 9 v. North Texas (MU 110th Homecoming Weekend)
- October 16 v. Texas A&M
- October 23 TO SEE WEEK
- October 30 in Vanderbilt
- November 6 in Georgia
- November 13 against South Carolina
- Nov. 20th century Florida
- November 26/27 in Arkansas