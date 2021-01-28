Tennis sparkles eyesight ahead of bumper week

The world’s best tennis stars will emerge in the coming days after a grueling two weeks in their hotel rooms as they race to get fit before their coronavirus-disrupted season resumes in Australia.

Seventeen charter flights sprayed the cream of the crop to Melbourne and Adelaide this month ahead of the postponed Australian Open, with everyone on board entering mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The plan was to let them practice outside for five hours a day, and many have enjoyed this.

But eight positive Covid-19 cases out of the more than 1,000 players, coaches and officials who arrived in largely virus-free Australia confused preparations for others.

Seventy-two players have been locked in their Melbourne rooms 24 hours a day, forced to hit balls against mattresses and train as best they can, sparking complaints about the harsh conditions.

But the ordeal has come to an end, with the first players expected to get a taste of freedom on Thursday night, and others gradually letting go, depending on when their flights landed.

They are waiting for six ATP and WTA tournaments to start on Sunday, all in Melbourne Park and squeezed into a week to make up for lost time in the run-up to the season-opening Grand Slam on February 8.

Spanish great Rafael Nadal, on the verge of winning a 21st Slam title and taking him past the injured Roger Federer, said he felt “privileged” to play at all given the devastation wreaked by the pandemic worldwide. .

“It’s a different situation than usual, it’s a lot sadder for everyone,” he told CNN this week.

“But at least we’re here, we get a chance to play here. The world in general is suffering, so we can’t complain.

“I feel like today we are privileged people who have the opportunity to continue doing our job,” he added.

– Impatient –

Serena Williams, who is still looking for one more Slam title to match Margaret Court’s record 24, echoed those sentiments, calling the biosafety rules “super, super strict,” but added, “They’re doing well.”

While most players flew to Melbourne, Nadal, Williams and other superstars, including Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, arrived in Adelaide, where they will play an exhibition on Friday.

They enjoyed the five-hour daily blocks of exercise while staying in reportedly bigger and better rooms, leading to murmurs about preferential treatment.

Nadal starts his season there with a duel of two sets against world number three Dominic Thiem, while world number one Djokovic starts against young Italian Jannik Sinner.

Williams faces Osaka, while Ashleigh Barty faces number two in the world, Simona Halep.

They then head to Melbourne with Djokovic, Nadal and Thiem playing in the ATP Cup starting Tuesday, an event that has been slimmed down to 12 teams from the usual 24.

Barty, Williams, Halep and Osaka will head the WTA Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic from Sunday.

A third event, the Grampians Trophy, kicks off on Wednesday for players in hard lockdown who have not been able to train at all, including Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber, both former Australian Open winners.

Barty has been sidelined for nearly a year after refraining from traveling due to the pandemic, but said she expected to gear up quickly.

“The last two or three weeks have been a little bit impatient, kind of itchy, ready to play,” she said.

“But it has been a long preseason … and now definitely ready to go.

“I can’t wait to be out there and as players we have to be immensely grateful and grateful for the opportunity we get to play,” she added.

While the best players have yet to play this season, others have signed up for the WTA Abu Dhabi Open, won by world number seven Aryna Sabalenka, and the ATP Antalya Open, where Australian Alex De Minaur was victorious.

Pool Hubert Hurkacz was champion at the Delray Beach Classic, the only other tournament played so far this year.

