We are less than two months away from the NCAA hockey tournament and no one knows exactly how the field will be chosen

Fargo’s Scheels Arena is scheduled for March 26-27.

But with that date fast approaching, college hockey coaches and conferences have still not received direction from the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee on how to select and place the 16 participating teams.

“Nervousness, a little fear and I think you can say a little frustration,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “We’re going through a COVID year here and things are changing along the way. It’s about being flexible. You have to be open-minded and make sure you do the things you need to do. To give yourself a chance here. Hopefully there is some certainty or clarity in the coming days or weeks. “

That has not been the case so far.





In a normal year, the Pairwise Rankings are used to select and place the national tournament. The Pairwise uses an objective formula that teams can easily follow day after day, hour after hour, even minute after minute. When a match is over, teams immediately know where they stand.

Before ESPN airs the NCAA tournament selection show, everyone already knows which teams are in it. The only questions are the matchups and locations.

But in order to function properly, the Pairwise Rankings require matches outside of the conference to compare teams from different leagues. With almost no out-of-conference matches this season due to the coronavirus, the Pairwise Rankings are neither working nor relevant.

“I was on a phone call from the American Hockey Coaches Association yesterday and there was some discussion, but there was no certainty on that topic from the NCAA,” Berry said. “Someone from the NCAA should have been on the line, but they weren’t, so we clearly couldn’t get clear on that side.

“But we have meetings scheduled every few weeks and hopefully in the next few weeks we will find out what that is. I think everyone is a little scared of not knowing for sure what the process or protocol is. But the biggest thing is for us, for our program, it’s focusing on ourselves and getting things done and that’s trying to win matches, which lends itself to the commission you put into the tournament. “

It is believed the committee will use some sort of eye test to determine the field, as will weekly USCHO and USA Today / USA Hockey pollsters.

But it is not known if it will use other statistics for help.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Commissioner Josh Fenton has argued for the committee to use historical data to calculate the average of the number of bids each league usually receives, and then assign that number to each league.

College Hockey News launched its own grading system, the Power 16. CHN editor Adam Wodon uses a combination of the eye test and mathematical formulas.

Wodon and other CHN reporters use the eye test to compare teams from different leagues. The Power 16 also uses a mathematical formula, KRACH, to compare teams within the same conference. Due to unbalanced conference schedules, strict handling of the booth may not be completely fair.

Wodon also said he heeded the committee’s original intent to count overtime wins as 55 percent of a full win, and overtime losses 45 percent. The CHN Power 16 takes this into account.

The CHN Power 16 has UND at No. 2 this week, behind Minnesota alone. The Fighting Hawks are ranked No. 2 in the USCHO poll and No. 3 in the USA Today poll, putting them in the best position to make it to the tournament and be a No. 1 seed.

“Obviously it’s a little different this year without there being any Pairwise Rankings,” said UND goalkeeper Adam Scheel. “It’s just one race at a time, one day at a time. That’s always our mindset. That’s always our attitude, no matter the year, no matter what weekend it is. We do it one practice at a time, one skate at a time. Our biggest opponent. is next. Once we get to the tournament, we’ll cross that bridge as soon as we get there. “

While the coaches and fans eagerly await more information from the committee, here are a few things we know:

1. Regionals stay put

The NCAA plans to keep the regionals and Frozen Four in their predetermined places.

Fargo, Loveland, Colo., And Bridgeport, Conn., Will host three of the regionals. Manchester, NH, was scheduled to host the fourth, but it pulled out this week. The NCAA is looking for a new location to host the fourth regional.

The NCAA Frozen Four is expected to stay in Pittsburgh on April 8-10 for the time being.

2. Threshold of 13 matches

Teams must play 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.

In the West this is not a problem. Every NCHC and Big Ten team has already reached that threshold. Most of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams are close to it.

But there are two teams in the East where this can become problematic: Boston University and UMass Lowell.

Boston University (5-1) has played only six games and closed again on Wednesday. It is not known when the Terriers will be able to play again. But with a 5-1 record and a resume sweeping UMass, the Terriers would seemingly threaten to make it through the tournament if they hit the 13-game threshold.

UMass Lowell (3-1) played only four games, but would also compete for an NCAA tournament place this season.

3. No independent problem

The committee does not have to worry about assessing an independent team.

The two independents from college hockey – Arizona State and Long Island University freshman DI program – are no contenders this season.

The Sun Devils, who made it to the NCAA tournament in 2019 and would have made it again in 2020 had the pandemic not ended, are at 5-13-2. They have eight more games scheduled. If they lose or draw any of them, they are guaranteed to finish below .500, making them ineligible for the tournament.