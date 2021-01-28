Connect with us

Dylan McDermott confirms he will star in Christopher Meloni’s Law & Order spin-off Organized Crime

The Practice alum Dylan McDermott confirmed on Wednesday that he will be a regular series on Christopher Meloni’s Law & Order spin-off Organized Crime, which will premiere this spring on NBC.

The 59-year-old Golden Globe winner – who has 1.4 million social media followers – captioned his post: ‘@nbc @nbcsvu @chris_meloni #lawandorderorganizedcrime Here I come!’

It’s unclear who will play Dylan (née Mark Anthony) in the 13-episode police suit, which revolves around the 59-year-old Emmy nominee’s character Detective Elliot Stabler.

The 59-year-old Golden Globe winner – who has 1.4 million social media followers – captioned his post: ‘@nbc @nbcsvu @chris_meloni #lawandorderorganizedcrime Here I come!’

After a devastating personal loss, Stabler ‘rebuilds his life as he leads an elite task force to tear apart New York’s most powerful crime syndicates one by one. ‘

Christopher started the role on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons before retiring in 2011 due to a contract dispute.

On Tuesday, SVU producer star Mariska Hargitay Instastoried a video from the set of Organized Crime, in which she guest-starred as Stabler’s ex-partner Captain Olivia Benson.

We workin on it: It’s unclear who will play Dylan (née Mark Anthony) in the 13-episode police suit, which revolves around 59-year-old Emmy nominee (L) ‘s character Detective Elliot Stabler (photo Tuesday)

His Director's Chair: After a devastating personal loss, Stabler is `` rebuilding his life as he leads an elite task force to tear apart New York's most powerful crime syndicates one by one ''

Mariska Hargitay shared this snap, confirming that they were not on the set of SVU, but rather organized crime

‘It all happens. OC PTL ‘: Christopher started the role on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons before retiring in 2011 due to a contract dispute (pictured Monday)

On Tuesday, SVU producer star Mariska Hargitay installed a video from the set of Organized Crime, which stars her as Stabler's ex-partner Captain Olivia Benson.

“There are many unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence in front of Olivia Benson,” Christopher continued. The conversation back in July.

‘I think society, and what we have to deal with in society, has changed dramatically in practice. So I think you should address that. And I think the person that Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to come into play. ‘

The longest-running American primetime drama in history, created by Dick Wolf, is now in its 22nd season and will air Thursday on NBC.

Christopher spoke on The Talk in July: ‘There are many unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence in front of Olivia Benson. I think, in real terms, society, and what we deal with in society, has changed dramatically. So I think you should deal with that ‘

SVU set snap: The longest-running US primetime drama in history, created by Dick Wolf, is now in its 22nd season and airs Thursdays on NBC (Posted Saturday)

Last September, McDermott scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Ernest ‘Ernie’ West in Netflix’s Hollywood.

The No Activity actor will then play Will Hodges opposite Will Smith in the biopic King Richard of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sister, which hits US theaters and streams on HBO Max on November 19.

On a personal level, Dylan has two daughters – Charlotte, 15; and Colette, 24 – from his 13-year marriage to Shiva Rose, which ended in divorce in 2009.

The origin story of tennis champions: McDermottnext plays Will Hodges opposite Will Smith (L) in the biopic King Richard of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Williams sister, which hits US theaters and streams on HBO Max on Nov. 19

Christmas Family Portrait: On a personal level, the actor has two daughters – Charlotte (M), 15; and Colette (R), 24 – from his 13-year marriage to Shiva Rose, which ended in divorce in 2009



