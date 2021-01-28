Laine is coached by Tortorella, as is Dubois with Blue Jackets

Said John Tortorella Patrik Laine will be treated the same way as Pierre-Luc Dubois or anyone else who has ever played for him, even if it means getting some hard love from the Columbus Blue Jackets coach at times.

“I coached Luc like I coach any other player here, just like any other player who comes in here and like I’m going to coach Laine when he comes in here,” Tortorella told Sportsnet on Wednesday in a television interview. “The best I can do for the player is to be honest with him every day.”

On Saturday, Laine and ahead Jack Roslovic were traded by the Winnipeg Jets to the Blue Jackets for center Dubois and a third round in the 2022 NHL Draft. Tortorella said Laine knows what is expected of him and has already asked questions.

“We have problems scoring goals. We have over the years,” Tortorella told interviewer Christine Simpson. “I had talks with Patrik a few yesterday, and he’s a very intelligent guy who wants to know who he’s playing with and what the power play setup is.”

Laine has scored 140 goals in 306 NHL games since he was runner-up in the 2016 NHL Draft. Tortorella said the original plan is for the 22-year-old left wing to play with center Max Domi, which was acquired in an off-season trade with the Montreal Canadiens. The hope is that the newcomers will be able to find chemistry relatively quickly.

“If I’ve watched him from a distance, he’s so dangerous on that left side,” Tortorella said of Laine. ‘We have to find out.

“I’ll admit it, I probably have five or six setups on my notepad right now, but who knows how healthy our team will be when it comes here. So we’re going to see what happens and see what we look like at the time. “

Laine, who was injured during the Jets’ season opener on Jan. 14 and hasn’t played since, must resolve visa issues before he can join the Blue Jackets. Roslovic will make his debut against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at Nationwide Arena (7:00 PM ET; FS-O, FS-F, NHL.TV).

Tortorella said he was irritated that Dubois became the newest player he wanted out of Columbus, after former Blue Jackets as a forward. Artemi Panarin and goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, each a free agent who left for last season. The coach said he was not trying to convince Dubois to stay after the 22-year-old announced that he wanted to be traded after signing a two-year, $ 10 million, $ 10 million contract as a limited free agent on December 31, 2020. .

Laine will be a limited free agent after this season.

“I don’t believe in trying to change your mind,” said Tortorella, who is in his sixth season as Columbus coach. “My relationship with Luc is just like everyone else on this team. My job is: I’m going to push you. I’m going to hold you accountable. There is a certain standard that we want here, and that we all live by. If someone isn’t here. wants to be, and that’s hard to digest, frankly … well, my back is getting up a bit. “

In Dubois’ last game with the Blue Jackets, on January 21, he played five teams for 3:55 in the first period before sitting on the bench for the remainder of a 3-2 overtime loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tortorella said he wouldn’t change anything if he could do it again.

“I’m not sorry,” he said. ‘Luc and I had a conflict? Hell, we’ve had a conflict. People say, ‘What’s going on there? ‘Conflicts are a good thing. I just think if you’re honest with a player, and you’re trying to find where we should go together, coach and player, and then as a team. “

Dubois, who had not missed a game in his NHL career, will not be able to play for Winnipeg until he completes his quarantine regarding COVID-19. Lined up No. 3 behind Laine and Auston Matthews (No. 1 of the Toronto Maple Leafs) in 2016, he scored one goal in five games and 159 points (66 goals, 93 assists) in 239 games this season with the Blue Jackets. During his stay in Columbus, he was abused several times by Tortorella on the bank.

“You won’t always have appointments, it’s not always right,” said Tortorella. “If everyone is happy, as far as I’m concerned you are going to do it the wrong way.”

