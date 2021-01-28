PDF: DNS and BIND – Cricket Liu # Read # Download





Read online and download DNS and BIND. Discover a new genre. Burn an entire series in a weekend. Let Grammy Award-Winning Storytellers Transform Your Commute. Broaden your horizons with your own library. DNS and BIND tell you everything you need to work with one of the fundamental building blocks of the Internet: the distributed host information database responsible for translating names into addresses, routing email to its own destination, and even stating telephone numbers according to the new ENUM standard. This book will update you on the latest changes to this critical service. The fifth edition covers BIND 9.3.2, the most recent release of the BIND 9 series, as well as BIND 8.4.7. BIND 9.3.2 includes further enhancements in security and IPv6 support, and important new features such as internationalized domain names, ENUM (electronic numbering), and SPF (the Sender Policy Framework). Whether you are an administrator dealing with DNS on a daily basis or a user who wants more information about the Internet and how it works, you will find this book essential to read. Topics include: What DNS Does, How It Works, and When to Use It How to Find Your Own Place in the Internet Namespace Setting Up Name Servers Using MX Records to Route Email Configuring Hosts to Use DNS Name Servers Subdividing Domains (Parenting) Protect your server name: restrict who can query your server, prevent unauthorized zone transfers, avoid fake servers, etc. The DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) and Transaction Signatures (TSIG) Assign a name to multiple servers for load sharing Dynamic updates, asynchronous notification of change to a zone and incremental zone transfers Troubleshooting: Using nslookup and dig, reading debugging output, common problems DNS programming using the resolver library and Perl’s Net :: DNS module DNS and BIND through Cricket Liu Tags: DNS and BIND by Cricket Liu Free download, epub, documents, New York Times, ppt, audiobooks, Bloomberg, #NYT, books to read, good books to read, cheap books, good books, online books, books online , book reviews, read books online, read books online, online library, great books to read, best books to read, top books to read DNS and BIND by Cricket Liu books to read online.

