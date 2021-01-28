Sports
PIAA may hold football championships in November, season starts earlier | Trib HSSN
Through:
Wednesday January 27, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Should the State Football Championship stay in November, even if that requires an earlier start date or smaller playoffs?
That’s a question the PIAA wants its strategic planning committee to consider. For now it’s just talk, but the PIAA could take action before next season if the right plan comes in, said Executive Director Bob Lombardi.
The PIAA board met online on Wednesday.
Starting the football season earlier would be a way to keep the final in November, but that’s not the only option, Lombardi said.
“We can start where we are now with heat (acclimatization),” he said. ‘We might move a week earlier. We can reduce the number of regular season matches. We can look at shortened playoffs. There are a ton of things to consider out there, including the possible shortening of the practice in the preseason.
“It’s really up to the committee to get into the lab and have some back and forth discussions,” he added. “A lot is possible.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced the PIAA to make a host of adjustments last fall, and some of those changes could merit future use, Lombardi said. With the support of its football committee, the PIAA asked the Strategic Planning Committee to meet on February 10 and consider what to keep.
Moving the football final to November was one of the PIAA’s biggest adjustments. The games were played on the weekend after Thanksgiving, a few weeks earlier than usual.
At the time, the action was taken to prevent a rise in the number of covid-19 cases predicted for late fall, as well as play the championship games in warmer weather.
“We learned a few lessons last fall,” said Lombardi. “I think it was beneficial for everyone involved.”
In fact, the PIAA football committee met on January 13 and discussed moving the final even earlier – to the week before Thanksgiving. Finalists could then avoid traveling on vacation, as some did last season.
Lombardi said the strategic planning committee may have recommendations ready for the February 17 PIAA board meeting, but could not provide a timetable for a final decision. As long as decisions are made before the end of the school year, that would likely be early enough to change the schedule for 2021, he said.
“As we have learned, the view has always been that we need time to do this and time to do it,” said Lombardi. “That all went out the window last March 13th.”
The WPIAL has already announced an updated playoff format for the 2021 football post-season, and this week has released the updated schedules for next season. These can change depending on the PIAA decision.
PIAA’s strategic planning committee will also discuss the use of electronic ticket sales and whether home games should be awarded to the top team on the drive.
Chris Harlan is a tribune review writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
