Men’s Tennis: GU matches any set of obstacles to come | Sport

After an extended low season due to COVID-19, the Gonzaga University men’s tennis season is officially underway as this year’s squad looks to build on their success of last spring.

We just have a newfound appreciation for the fact that we can play tennis and be on the court together, said senior Matthew Perkins. That’s kind of been our focus, seeing every day as something to be thankful for.

The Zags got off to a historic start before the 2020 season was canceled. A program-best 10-4 record through 14 games, GU No. 62 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, also a school record. GU also ended his campaign with an unbeaten record at Stevens Center, home 5-0.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, many key contributors to one of the program’s best seasons have returned for 2021, including sophomore Matthew Hollingworth. Hel wants to improve on his great freshman campaigns that enabled such a strong start for the Zags the year before.

Hollingworth came on the scene and immediately made his presence felt in singles and doubles. The UK native proved himself a formidable player in the fall as he advanced to the round of 32 at the ITA Northwest Regional in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On the GU invitation, he advanced to the final after three wins in singles.

I think the most important thing to me is just being clinical, Hollingworth said. And make sure that when I lead the way, I stay ahead.

The early success would only continue for Hollingworth as he set new school records for singles and doubles. His win rate of 76.9% was the highest for any individual, while also setting a new benchmark with the former Zag Sam Fact. The duo took the No. 33 position in the nation, holding a 14-10 record.

However, with the loss of Fact, GU will have to look elsewhere for the consistency and leadership that the senior brought to the team. Fact finished second on the team in total singles wins with 16 while he was the only Zag to achieve an individual ranking at 118th in March. His 24 wins as a junior led the team that year, a real sign of consistency over the previous two seasons.

Perhaps the new wave of new freshmen can collectively fill the void Feit has left behind. GU welcomes newcomers Zach Fuchs, Pablo Gomez Galvan and Sasha Trkulja to the squad this season.

Born in Los Altos, California, Fuchs was known in high school as a multisport athlete. He was among the top 20 players under 18 in Northern California and claimed an ITA doubles championship. Fuchs also excelled as a first baseman and outfielder for Los Altos High School, being selected for the All-Santa Clara Valley League and helping to win the Central Coast Section Championship.

With a high school record of 18-11, Fuchs has achieved a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 11 out of 16. This measure reflects a player’s performance against each level of competition as well as their overall record.

GU also landed an experienced player for his age in Gomez Galvan. Growing up in France, he first learned to play tennis when he was 8 years old and by the time he was in high school four levels in the French Tennis Rating. His UTR is currently 13.2 with several wins over higher ranked players.

Along with freshman standouts, sophomore transfer Leon Roider has also joined the team from South Carolina Upstate. Roider became one of the top players for the Spartans in his freshman season, as he amassed a 5-3 singles record and a UTR of 12.58.

All the new guys will be a big part of our success, Perkins said. They’ve done a really great job of coming in and buying into the program.

Fresh faces mixed with returnees like Perkins, Eric Hadigan and Hunter Egger should create high hopes for the future.

Hadigan, a California native, wants to replicate his impressive first season in 2021. In his college debut, he achieved consecutive wins at the EWU Fall Classic, including a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Idahos Esteban Santibanez. Six consecutive wins closed Hadigans’ fall season, finishing with an overall record of 14-6.

Perkins and Egger combined for 13 individual wins as juniors and have now stepped into leadership roles for their final season as Bulldogs.

This is the first year Hunter and I lead the team like the older guys, Perkins said. I have always stressed the importance of leadership and I care a lot about it.

GU’s schedule features a handful of local enemies, including some known 2020 opponents. Together with EWU, the Zags will face Seattle University, University of Idaho, University of Montana and Boise State again in 2021. GU went a combined 3-0 against those programs from the year before.

The rest of the non-conference schedule includes Utah State, Portland State, Idaho State, University of Washington, Cal Poly, Grand Canyon University, and University of Nebraska in Omaha.

Then, from the end of March, the West Coast Conference game for the Bulldogs will begin. GU will most likely have to take out San Diego and Pepperdine if they want to win the conference. The Toreros finished atop the WCC last season with a 3-0 record in conference play and 8-3 overall.

Pepperdine made it into the top-25 rankings to start this season after a record of 11-0 the year before and 2-0 in conference play.

We’ve worked really hard to put together a schedule that fits our schedule, said Head Coach Jonas Piibor. We are excited about the opportunities ahead.

An uncertain spring schedule could possibly be the only factor preventing the Zags from continuing the momentum they gained before the heartbreaking end of last season’s historic run.