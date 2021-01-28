Norwell boys stretch the streak to 24 in a 7-0 win over Rockland – Boston Herald





ROCKLAND Norwell and Rockland didn’t let their boys’ hockey game decide until the last two minutes a week ago, leaving Rockland appearing to be a threat to Norwell’s nearly three-year South Shore League unbeaten streak. However, that was not what happened on Wednesday night as the Clippers used a dominant second period to withdraw for a 7-0 win, improving to 4-1-1 overall and extending their SSL run to 24 games without a loss . A lot of them were close, and because we’ve been beating teams for so long, we’re taking everyone’s best shot, said Norwell coach Jim Casagrande. If we don’t show up, we won’t win. I am proud of these guys. Senior leadership has been fantastic. Six different players scored for Norwell, including a few short strikes by Brady Kudrick. After a mostly even first period with little quality chances for either side, Norwell broke loose in the second, beating the Bulldogs 17-5 and scoring three runs despite Rockland having a full power play and the start of another. Rockland is really physical and I think we’re just starting to rival their physicality, said senior captain Cole Berglund. Play our playstyle instead of theirs, and then we just started telling them, getting pucks on the net and guys up front. Berglund got things started by grabbing a loose puck in the center of the ice, maneuvering around a defender in the right circle, and beating Bulldogs goalkeeper Tommy McSweeney in the front post. Just when it looked like Rockland would get a rare rush during that period, the Clippers broke it up and sent Timmy Ward the other way, and he converted with a nifty backhand move to finish below the bar for a 2-0 lead. Rockland had a chance to come back with the first power play of the match, but instead it was Norwell who extended the lead when Brady Kudrick stunned the Bulldogs with the first of his two shorties, causing the rebound from an Austin Shea shot was converted. I think, in hindsight, the game probably ended there, Casagrande said. That was a big goal, and it was an effort goal, which was fantastic. ” Norwell poured it up in the third and got numbers from Sam Fettucia, Connor Therrian, Kudrick again and Nolan Petro just before the horn. Sean Ennis made 17 saves to post the shutout and did his best job in a Rockland five-on-three in the third, including a clear denial from Bulldogs star Nick Blonde.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos