How the Mozart of table tennis learned the rules and became a world champion

Jan-Ove Waldner did not just become a top table tennis player. Born on the October 3, 1965 in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan-Ove Waldner lost a series of matches before becoming the Mozart of table tennis, as he is fondly called. Its speed, longevity and competitiveness have led to it being nicknamed the Mozart of table tennis.

If you thought Jan-Ove was just a Swedish champion, you have to think again. During his professional days, it was rare to find a table tennis player who would make it difficult for him.

Interestingly, Jan-Ove was one of the first seven table tennis players to compete in the first five table tennis tournament of the Olympics when it was introduced in 1988.

Jan-Ove Waldner Background

Jan-Ove Waldner was an early starter. After 5 years he learned the rules of ping pong and started practicing with his brother with a rickety old table, unlike some players. Initially, Jan-Ove was too small to play, so he got up pedestals or buckets.

Four years later, young Jan-Ove won the first Swedish national championships in his category at the age of 9. Already at the age of 16 he reached the final of table tennis European Championship in 1982. However, he lost the championship to Mikael Appelgren.

At the time, Mikael Appelgren was seen as the next Swedish player to take over from Swedish table tennis player Stellan Bengtsson. But Jan-Ove turned out to be a more successful Swedish table tennis player of all time.

Given his excellent performance, Jan-Ove was part of the Swedish table tennis team that traveled the world for tournaments. According to Jan-Ove, his first visit to China was a life change. After seeing the dedication of Chinese table tennis to the sport, he worked to play better.

The Making of the Mozart of Table Tennis (Jan-Ove Waldner)

The breakthrough in Jan-Ove’s career came after he reached the final of the European championships in 1982. In 1983 Jan-Ove took part in his first World Championships. Amazingly, he got to the last 16 stages. Based on these achievements, he then moved from 43rd place to 38 places in the world table tennis rankings.

Then he reached the 9th position at the Europe Top 12 tournament. Some of Jan-Oves’ remarkable achievements in the world of table tennis are:

4th silver medal at World Championships (Single)

6 gold medals in Swedish championships (Single)

1 silver medal in Olympic games (Single)

1 Gold Medal in Olympics (Single)

8 gold medals in Swedish championships (double)

2 silver medals at European Championships (Single)

5 gold medals at European Championships (Team competition)

4 gold medals at World Championship (Team Competition)

Frankly, the list of Jan-Oves winnings is endless. He made an impression that has yet to be achieved by a Swedish table tennis player. More so, he also played at the level of table tennis clubs. His last contract was with the German side TTC Rhn-Sprudel Fulda-Maberzell. Jan-Oves’ contract with the club expired in 2012.

Jan-Ove Waldner’s last strike

In 2000 Waldner took part in the Olympic stage. In the semifinals, he narrowly won his match against 1996 table tennis gold medalist China Lui Guoliang.

However, the final was against Kong Linghui. It was a tough fight for both players. Waldner and Linghui fought like two dying lions. In the end, Kong Linghui won the match. This game turned out to be the toughest game Waldner played in his career. Jan-Ove was then 34 years old.

Yet, before participating in the 2000 Olympics, Jan-Ove told the press that it was his last appearance. After the match, Jan-Ove said he lost because Kong Linghui was a little bit better.

Where is Jan-Ove Waldner now?

Amazingly, Jan-Ove is currently retired and cooling down in his country of Sweden. Surprisingly, he is still considered one of the richest table tennis players in the world with a net worth of $ 1 million. Jan-Ove is also currently 56 years old and still looks good for his age. Like most celebrities, Jan-Ove likes to keep his private life private.

There is no record of who Jan-Ove married or whether he was divorced in the past. While he, like other celebrities, had a few relationships in the past, none was made public.

Sum up

Jan-Oves’ record has remained unbeaten in Sweden. At one point Jan-Ove coached the Swedish table tennis men’s team. His achievements in the game of table tennis enthusiasts are still reflected in the minds of many fans.

Finally, Jan-Ove Waldner is indeed a table tennis legend. He is one of the few players to have challenged and won the Chinese dominant sports multiple times.