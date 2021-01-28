What to do when the football season ends?

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports columnist

Eleven days to the Super Bowl, and then what?

No really, what? What will we do after watching Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady boost his legacy, the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, after watching The Weeknd do their thing and witness competitive professional football for the last time for a break of more than seven months?

What’s on the agenda after this unconventional masterpiece of a National Football League campaign that doubled as the biggest distraction ended with the final and most decisive schedule of its 269 game program?

Because football and all that it entails has served for many as a real source of liberation and as a kind of mainstay, something to plunge wholeheartedly into one day of the weekend it takes full ownership and other days as well (Tuesday, Wednesday) as you would never normally see.

Football is much, much less important than real world challenges, which of course is the whole point, establishing it as an outlet to obsess and shout about, yet one in which the consequences can cause pain to pride and fan only ego.

“In happier times, sport was a pleasant distraction or an intense passion,” said Bill Cole, a performance psychology opinion leader who has served as a mental game coach for 36 athletes who have won world or national championships. “Now for many it appears to be a coping mechanism.

“There is what seems to be just bad news, every day, from every front. And it doesn’t seem to stop. We all know the far-reaching effects, implications and ongoing concerns and uncertainties. So for a lot of people, sports and entertainment is a welcome distraction, an outlet to escape to where we can get some immediate respite from the horror movie in which we all seem to be reluctant cast members. ”

Missing a football season, once it’s gone, is an absurd idea for those with little interest in the game and part of the reality for those who do. Having so few weeks of action is a practical necessity for such a physically brutal pursuit, but it leaves all those empty months behind and provides a schedule that moves with the speed of Tyreek Hills’ fleet feet.

When the Super Bowl is over, it usually gets a little quiet and the sporting vibe drains for a while from its meaty treats. Spring training is coming and all the baseball is coming soon enough (or actually not fast enough). The Daytona 500 brings a brief, glorious hiatus into the hiatus, but this is the most boring part of the NBA slate, the bit of which we already know who the main contenders will be, with the first flurry over and a months-long wait before play -offs decide it all. College hoops have changed dramatically. March will be considerably less crazy this time.

“I’ve found quite a few people over the years who react badly to this post-January break in sports entertainment,” Cole added. Combine that with the long winter for people in less sunny climates, and they’ll see through a rather gloomy, gray tunnel until spring arrives. It could be a kind of rest. ‘

At all times, Cole stresses the importance of socializing, helping each other, and looking for signs of depression and mental distress in friends and loved ones.

It’s been a great NFL season that has helped us love it and make us miss it even more. I once got into an argument about whether a season could be labeled “great” as we are forever guaranteed of 31 teams to win the Super Bowl and as many franchises will see the campaign as disappointing as those who see it as positive.

Soon that argument turned into a separate squabble over the arguments’ own criteria for lending ‘greatness’ to a year (a glowing storyline, historical stats, improved entertainment), none of which proved anything except that you can do anything in football. argue and hopefully still be friends. And right now you can be grateful that even a fight took place as it passed some time and distracted you from viruses or mortgages or homework or whatever.

It’s often said that the NFL’s relentless news cycle makes it a year-round sport, but that’s only partially true and certainly not the whole story. Because while drama and developments, transactions and rumors and contracts and the concept are all integral parts of the whole show, the real things that matter are the games, and we loved the games.

Somehow they continued in the midst of everything. The NFL benefited a bit from its place on the calendar. By the time the roster was populated, broadcasts had worked out how to produce a really good spectator noise imitation, so much so that you were only vaguely aware that the match was not being played for anyone. Were at least tuned to it now. Sofas with empty seats are no longer noticeable. Strangest of all, it feels a bit unusual now to see some supporters in their place.

We adapt, we keep going, hopefully we learn something along the way.

With the Super Bowl rim closer, let’s not exaggerate. Life doesn’t inherently get worse when football is on hiatus, but for millions something is taken away, some consistency, some release, something to look forward to, and a way to mark the time.

Considering that I am not qualified to give advice and that I have been kind of tapped on positives plus, it’s always good to end on a positive Ill let Cole’s vote finish this column.

“The difficult times have given it [people]perspective, ”Cole said. They have a better idea of ​​what is important in life and what is not.

“Life is too short to worry. It is better to live every moment, every day, to the fullest.”