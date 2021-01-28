Women’s tennis: Zags ready for 2021 after shortened 2020 season | Sport

Connect with us

The Gonzaga women’s tennis team appears to be putting on a strong season after the previous season was unexpectedly cut short. While preparing for a game on their annual spring break last year, the team received news that the season would be canceled due to COVID-19.

It was absolutely heartbreaking, said Kate Ketels, a graduate player. Just because that was my senior year and I absolutely wanted to go out with a blast.

Despite the abrupt end, Zoom videos allowed the team to stay in touch longer over the summer than in previous years.

Because of COVID-19, the team has taken social distance, wearing masks, testing and playing without fans in the stands, and the nature of tennis ensures no contact and a lot of distance between opponents.

The precedent set by the basketball teams and the behind-the-scenes work of the training and administrative staff made this season possible.

The team must remain flexible and take every game as it comes, as positive pre-game tests can lead to postponements, as at University of Montana earlier in the season.

My whole thing is, I’m not allowed to be here, said Ketels. So every day that I practice or every day that I participate is a day I wouldn’t have. Take every day like you don’t know when your last day will be and appreciate it and be okay with what’s going to happen.

COVID-19 has not changed expectations for the season as the team is set to win a conference championship and gradually improve.

Despite the many limitations, the team has more home games than ever planned. The match against Pepperdine University, a national powerhouse, will be the ultimate test as GU has never beaten the Waves.

In addition to WCC opponents, the team will play in a number of Pac-12 schools, including University of Arizona, Washington State University and University of Oregon, and is seeking University of Washington.

The return of two graduate players, Boilers and Haruna Tsuruta, and the transfer of graduates Hannah Jones have strengthened the squad.

My goal is to make NCAAs and play the tournament because we’ve never made it before, said Haruna Tsuruta. I just want to play and have fun because it’s my last season.

Senior Taylor Gruber also appears to be adding to her illustrious career, after finishing the season last year with a win at the Florida Gulf Coast. Cate Broerman and Jenna Sloan, both sophomores, also play pivotal roles in team successes after Broerman finished 12-8 last season and Sloan won her first five straight single games last season.

They are such powerful kids and they’ve done such a great job throughout their careers, said head coach DJ Gurule of the graduate players. And so it’s just great to have it back. And with all of our additions, we were a little nervous about how everyone fits together, but this team is extremely tight-knit and extremely cohesive and really cares about each other, which shows in everything they do.

Another key to the performance of the program is attributed to assistant coach Natalie Pluskota-Hamberg. Gurule and Players, a former collegiate and professional player, expressed her compassion and attention to the players and the genuine support she provides both technically and emotionally.

She’s by far one of the best, not just assistant coaches, but coaches I’ve been on, Gurule said. What sets her apart is how she takes care of the kids. She deserves a lot of credit.

Coming from a record-high collective GPA of 3.72, the team recognizes that one of the things they have control over is academics.

Not only do we want to excel on the tennis court, but we also want to excel in the classroom, and we want to get into the community and do all the community service that we normally do, Ketels said. Being a student athlete is much more than just being good at your sport. Were here to be students first. And it’s kind of icing on the cake to be able to play a sport and go to a great school.

Noah Wong is a staff writer.

