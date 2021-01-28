Delano-Rockford Hockey Teams to 2-2 Starts Season | Rockford / Greenfield

After two weeks into the hockey season, the Delano-Rockford boys and girls hockey teams are both at 2-2.
The girls recovered from a tough first week when they hit an outscore of 15-5 and won both games last week, outperforming the opponents 9-4.
Overall, we are pleased with the rebound and recovery, said coach Jackie Johnson. We look forward to a challenging week ahead.
Delano-Rockford had home games scheduled for this week on Tuesday against Orono and Saturday, January 30 at 2 p.m. against Rochester Lourdes. The team will play at home against Hutchinson, 7:15 pm Tuesday, February 2.
In the 4-1 win against Waconia, DR had a 48-34 lead on shots on target despite 12-minute penalties. Waconia was 0 for 6 on the power play.
Eighth grader Kali Schmidt scored two goals with one each by eighth grader Kendall Hassler and senior Kylee Heinzen. Senior Mary Beth Kivisto added three assists and goalkeeper Kayla Simonson, a ninth grader, made 33 saves.
In the 5-3 win over Hutchinson, Schmidt scored two goals in the first period and Hassler scored one. Hassler and ninth grader Brooklyn Gillette scored in the second period. Senior goalkeeper Claudia Schmidt made 23 saves.
Johnson notes how the young team has six eighth graders and two in ninth place. She said top defenders are senior Sydney Stansberry and eighth grader Aidrey McClurg.
The Delano-Rockfords boys’ hockey team started the week with a 7-0 route from Waconia and ended with a 2-1 defeat to Hutchinson.
Against Waconia, the defense allowed only 13 total shots on target, none in the third period. Both Brad Pinoniemi and Colin Pettit had two goals and an assist to dampen the attack. Other goals were from Adam Brown, Jesse Peterson and Brayden Collings. Goalkeeper Thomas Huotari earned the shutout.
Huotari made 19 saves in the loss to Hutchinson and the only goal was scored by Pinoniemi. Delano-Rockford came out strong in the goalless first period by posting 16-4 shots on goal advantage.
The boys will play at home against the Holy Family Thursday, January 28 at 7:15 PM, before heading to Breck Tuesday, February 2 and Litchfield- / Dassel-Cokato Friday, February 6.
