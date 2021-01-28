After rescuing rival, Bestaven solo wins global yacht race





LES SABLES-D’OLONNE, France (AP) Yannick Bestaven won the Vendee Globe solo sailing race around the world in a dramatic finish after rescuing a capsized rival, more than 80 days alone at sea and an unusually closing last few hours to determine Thursday the winner. 48-year-old Bestaven was not the first to cross the finish line, that honor went to his fellow countryman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Les Sables-dOlonne on Wednesday evening. Bestaven, the skipper of Maitre Coq IV, concluded his odyssey in the early hours of Thursday as he crossed the finish line behind Dalin and Louis Burton. But thanks to the time bonus he earned for rescuing a competitor, he was declared the winner in 80 days, three hours, 44 minutes, and 46 seconds. Bestaven was awarded a time fee of 10 hours and 15 minutes by an international jury for his role in the search and rescue of Kevin Escoffier, who capsized 200 miles west of Cape Horn in late November. There are two winners at this Vendee Globe, “said Bestaven, who was greeted by fireworks in the seaside town. I feel like I’m living a dream, hallucinating. You’re going from total loneliness to this, to this party, to these lights,” these people out there despite the complicated context, I don’t realize what’s going on. I’m still in my race. It’s a childhood dream. “ It was Bestaven’s second participation in the event, 12 years after retiring for less than 24 hours in the Vendee Globe 2008. Extremely consistent this year, he was one of two skippers to lead the fleet the longest, 26 days long. The race, which is held every four years, also starts from Les Sables-dOlonne. The Frenchman Armel Le Cleach won the previous edition. The event takes sailors around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin in Western Australia and South America’s Cape Horn, over approximately 24,000 nautical miles (approximately 44,500 kilometers). You have to look deep into yourself, ”said Bestaven. These boats are stressful, noisy and life on board is difficult. There are also times when you feel lonely. ‘ Story continues German sailor Boris Herrmann also took part in Escoffier’s rescue and received bonus time, but his chances of winning the race disappeared when he collided with a fishing boat late Wednesday evening in the Bay of Biscay, about 90 nautical miles from the end. He had to slow down because of a damaged starboard foil. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos