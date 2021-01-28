Escaping the bubble gives cricketers a chance to thrive and survive | Cricket

T.o Melbourne and the last rounds of the Big Bash. If you’ve been wrapped up in following Test cricket, you may have missed the Renegades ending last year, four wins out of 14, a losing streak that paralleled a gloomy form from their captain, Aaron Finch.

His season started with a bang, back-to-back innings of 114, 60 and 75 in the one-day series against India and ended in one long wail 18, eight, none, 14, 13, none, 10, four, six for the Renegades, (caught halfway, strangled down the leg side, running backwards, a rum lbw, thrown by a ricochet from his thigh protector, it goes on).

It had been, he said, an absolute shocker of a season. It wasn’t because of a lack of effort. The harder I trained, he said, the worse I got, which is the opposite of what everyone tells you to do.

Finch didn’t want to blame his bad form on the circumstances, but when asked if they had an impact, he didn’t want to deny that they had an effect on him either. My wife recently found out that I’ve had 20 or 21 days since April when I wasn’t in a lockdown or in a bubble, he said.

It has taken its toll. Being locked up for months is quite untenable if you are not with your family and your family cannot travel. Finch has a few weeks off to enjoy a rare time away from the match, then he will head the Australian white-ball tour to New Zealand, two weeks in quarantine, followed by five T20 matches.

Finch isn’t the only player who has spoken out about finding lockdown life hard. And like everyone else in the game, he has one eye on how England is tackling the issue while on tour in Sri Lanka and India, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad rotate, leaving Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran for some rest. competitions and Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes for others.

Jonny Bairstow was a reassuring presence in Galle as England beat Sri Lanka 2-0, but he will at least miss the first two Test matches in India. Photo: Sri Lanka cricket

You notice what England is doing with their squads. There are guys who don’t travel for the first two Tests and then come in. If the Covid bubbles persist for a long time, that will no doubt be something that would be investigated.

Australian praise for an English system feels a bit unfamiliar to those of a certain age who grew up reading how much the English had to learn the Australian way. But England’s coach, Chris Silverwood, will welcome the support. Weve decided to rest and rotate; we decided we should take care of the players, I believe we should take care of them proactively, instead of waiting for a problem, he said. I’m just asking supporters to understand why we do what we do.

Good to get the point across before England are spat three times in the first innings at Chennai next week and everyone starts asking where Bairstow is.

Many of those supporters understand. We’ve heard enough (from Marcus Trescothick, Michael Yardy, Jonathan Trott, among others) about the effects long journeys can have on mental health to know that England’s management should be applauded for taking a holistic approach to form and fitness.

It would be hard enough to lead the squad through one of the busiest years of English cricket (17 tests against Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand and Australia, one-day and T20 series against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup), even without the isolation, fear, and boredom of living in the bubble. The easiest thing to do would have been to beat the players through.

Whether England will be rewarded for that is another question, but it’s worth remembering that no matter what happens in India in the coming weeks, England is still building towards those twin peaks of the year at the end of the year. the World T20 and the Ashes.

The hope is that the decisions now made will pay off, that we will be happy that Wood and Bairstow and Sam Curran were fit, ready and refreshed for the five T20 games against India at the back of the Test series, while the same players will meet them again in the World T20 six months later, which the decision to leave Archer for the Sri Lanka series will be justified when he comes to Gabba in November.

The biggest problem is where the Indian Premier League fits into all of this, as some of the side that gets a break from the Tests will take part in it. Some, you can be sure, would want to play every match for England and every match in the IPL, if they had the choice, which is why the English management is right to take the option from them in this most unusual times when last year’s IPL ended only in November.

It is unfortunate that the Test series had to give. But the alternative would be to pick a fight with the players by insisting that they must choose to stay with England and skip some or all of the IPL. It’s better, and less disruptive, to do it this way. Especially since a few of the players in question, Bairstow and Wood, have no test match contracts.