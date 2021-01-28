Nick Eason called the Auburns defensive line bus

AUBURN, Ala. Nick Eason has been named defensive line coach at Auburn, head coach Bryan Harsin announced on Wednesday. A 10-year veteran of the National Football League from 2003-12 and former captain of the Clemson team, Eason coached for seven years in the NFL after his career as a player.

“Nick is a recruit that we are very excited about as he has coached and played at the highest level,” said Harsin. “After a 10-year NFL career, he switched to coaching and quickly became an NFL position coach within two years. That doesn’t happen every day and speaks volumes for his coaching and connecting ability. As we got to know Nick. through this process, the football part of it became very clear because he is a great teacher. But what stands out about Nick is his personality, professionalism and ability to build relationships with people very quickly. “

For the past two seasons, Eason has been the defensive line coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first season, Eason helped improve the Bengals’ line of defense significantly as the season progressed. Cincinnati bagged 11 extra sacks in the second half of 2019 compared to the first eight games. The defense also allowed 84.1 yards less per game in the second half of the season. In addition, under Eason’s leadership, DT Geno Atkins earned his eighth Pro Bowl nomination.

“I want to thank Auburn University, Director of Athletics Allen Greene , Trainer Bryan Harsin and defensive coordinator Derek Mason for the chance to be part of one of the country’s most elite programs, “said Eason.” During his visit to Coach Harsin, it was clear that he knows the required culture and has a plan to lay a foundation for success to produce championships. He has a great passion and takes care of his staff, players and the program. This suits me well to coach and recruit great players and to be part of a football program with great success and tradition. “

Eason spent 2014-17 with the Tennessee Titans, where he served his first two seasons as an assistant defensive line coach before moving to the role of defensive coach for the last two years.

In his two seasons (2016-17) as coach of the Tennessee defensive line, Eason’s units played a pivotal role in defending Titans who were among the best in the NFL against the run. The Tennessee defense line was led by star DT Jurrell Casey, who earned a total of 11 sacks, 37 QB hits and two Pro Bowl nominations in his two seasons under Eason.

In 2017, Tennessee’s defense line was ranked fourth in the NFL against the run, averaging just 88.8 yards per game. In 2016, Eason’s first as a defensive line coach, the Titans allowed only 88.3 rushing yards per game, and their No. 2 rankings against the run was the team’s highest in 14 seasons.

In 2015, Eason helped Casey to a team-high seven sacks, 28 QB press, and his first Pro Bowl invite to his career. Eason also helped develop DE DaQuan Jones and NT Al Woods, both of which emerged as quality starters, matching or improving their best career scores across all categories.

In 2014, Eason’s first as a full-time NFL coach, he helped oversee Tennessee’s defensive transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4 front. He also helped Casey continue his rise to one of the NFL’s best defensive linemen, posting 86 tackles, including 13 for losses, and 27 QB pressures. Eason also led NT Sammie Hill to career highs in tackles (47), sacks (3.0), tackles for losses (seven) and QB press (8).

Eason’s first coaching assignment after his playing days came in 2013, when he was an intern with the Cleveland Browns.

As a player, Eason played in 117 games over 10 seasons (2003-12) with the Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. He ended his playing career with the Cardinals, where he spent two seasons (2011-12), played in 32 games and registered two sacks. Prior to his time with Arizona, Eason spent four seasons (2007-2010) with the Steelers and helped the team make two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII in the ’08 season. He was a Pittsburgh teammate with former Auburn highlight and current staffer, Kendall Simmons .

Eason was originally a fourth-round selection by the Denver Broncos in the 2003 NFL Draft, but he spent his rookie season on Reserve / Injured after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury during training camp. The following season, Eason returned to the active roster for the Broncos before being waived and signed by the Browns, with whom he played for three seasons (2004-06).

Born in Lyons, Georgia, Eason played college football at Clemson, where he played on the defensive line and became the first footballer in the school’s history to graduate with two years remaining to qualify, earning his degree in sociology in August 2001. In 2008 he obtained his master’s degree in human resources. Eason played in 47 games with 35 starts for the Tigers and picked up 15 sacks and 30 tackles for losses. A two-time team captain in his junior and senior seasons, he earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior defensive tackle.