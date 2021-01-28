YOUTH HOCKEY ROUNDUP: MAHA Pee Wee B win notches, Pee Wee A, Squirt B Orange fall in the weekend | News, sports, jobs

MARSHALL – Multiple Marshall Amateur Hockey Association teams competed over the weekend, with the Pee Wee A and Squirt B Orange teams dropping their matches and the Pee Wee B team 1-1-1 in three games.

Pee Wee A.

The Marshall Amateur Hockey Association’s Pee Wee A team traveled to Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday and fell to the Flyers 6-3.

The Tigers fought hard in the first period. Easton Jiskoot got Marshall on the board with an assist from Owen Renslow. Renslow added an unassisted score late in the period, but the Tigers trailed 3-2. Marshall held Sioux Falls to one goal in the second before Jiskoot connected with Renslow early in the third to make it a 4-3 game, but two more goals from the Flyers sealed the game 6-3 for Sioux Falls. Carson Becker closed the game with 21 saves in the loss.

The Pee Wee A team will be back in action this weekend when they host Morris / Benson on Saturday and Willmar on Sunday.

Marshall 2 0 1-3

Sioux Falls 3 1 2 – 6

Marshall Scoring

First period

Easton Jiskoot (Owen Renslow), 6:28

Renslow (unaided), 13:35

Third period

Renslow (Jiskoot), 3:16

Shots: M-16; SF-27

Keeps: M-Carson Becker 21

Pee Wee B

The MAHA Pee Wee B team played a trio of games this past weekend, scoring 1-1-1 and scoring 10-1 on Sunday at Fairmont. The Tigers started the weekend with a 5-5 tie with Lakes Area (Iowa) and started on Sunday with a 5-1 loss against Windom.

Salem Frost scored a goal without assistance in the first period against the Blizzard. Henry Horvath and Riley Pfannschmidt each went unassisted in the second before Pfannschmidt completed the hat-trick, one with an assist from Brayden Gratz in the third period. Colby Allen made 18 saves in the tie.

The Tigers were unable to get offensive against the Eagles on Sunday. Pfannschmidt took a pass from Gabe Widboom for the lone score in the match. Kirby Meulebroeck stopped 25 shots in the defeat.

Marshall turned on the offense in their last game of the weekend in the 10-1 win over Fairmont. Horvath and Pfannschmidt each scored an unassisted goal in the first period before the Tigers exploded for six goals in the second period. Horvath scored the hat-trick with a pair of goals, one with an assist from Gratz. Pfannschmidt found Hayden Guggisberg three times for the second Marshall hat-trick of the match while scoring his own goal from a Widboom assist.

Selby Anderson opened the score in the third period unassisted before Pfannschmidt went unaided for the third hat-trick of the match. Colby Allen had 10 saves in the win.

The Pee Wee B team will participate in the Winona tournament this weekend.

Saturday

Marshall 1 2 2 – 5

Lake area 1 0 4-5

Marshall Scoring

First period

Salem Frost (unaided), 8:14

Second period

Henry Horvath (unaided), 1:08 PM

Riley Pfannschmidt (unaided), 0:23

Third period

Pfannschmidt (Brayden Gratz), 13:25

Pfannschmidt (unaided), 8:59

Shots: M-31; LA-23

Keeps: M-Colby Allen 18

Sunday

Windom 1 2 2-5

Marshall 0 0 1 – 1

Marshall Scoring

Third period

Pfannschmidt (Gabe Widboom), 5:14

Shots: W-30; M-17

Preserved: M-Kirby Meulebroeck 25

Fairmont 0 0 1 – 1

Marshall 2 6 2-10

Marshall Scoring

Horvath (unaided), 2:02 pm

Pfannschmidt (without assistance), 12:37

Second period

Horvath (unaided), 14:38

Hayden Guggisberg (Pfannschmidt), 12:44

Pfannschmidt (Widboom), 9:56

Hayden Guggisberg (Pfannschmidt), 8:24

Horvath (Gratz), 6:57

Hayden Guggisberg (Pfannschmidt), 5:17

Third period

Selby Anderson (unassisted), 1:07 PM

Pfannschmidt (unaided), 4:50

Shots: W-11; M-37

Saves: M-Allen 10

Spray B Orange

The MAHA Squirt B Orange team played New Ulm / Sleepy Eye in a home-away game last weekend, falling 7-2 against the Eagles on Saturday and 7-3 on Sunday.

The Tigers traveled to New Ulm on Saturday, and while they were able to keep the shots close, they trailed 3-0 after the first period. In the second period, Morgan Rokeh got Marshall on the board with an unassisted goal. Payton DeGroot hooked up with Liam Deutz for a score in the third, but the Tigers just couldn’t find the net and fell 7-2.

On Sunday, Marshall tightened up and kept pace with NUSE. The score was 2-2 after the first period in which Deutz went unaided twice. The Tigers took the lead in the third when Braylon Oey connected with DeGroot, but the Eagles tied the score to end the period 3-3. Marshall and NUSE fought deep in the third, but the Eagles took the advantage with four unanswered goals to defeat the Tigers 7-3. Goalkeeper Jackson Valano closed the weekend with 18 saves.

The Squirt B Orange team will be off this weekend before hosting the Squirt Squadron tournament the following weekend.

Saturday

Marshall 0 1 1-2

NUSE 3 1 3-7

Marshall Scoring

Second period

Morgan Rokeh (unaided), 3:03

Third period

Liam Deutz (Payton DeGroot), 5:33.

Shots: M-14; NUSE-18

Saves: M-Jackson Valano 11

Sunday

NUSE 2 1 4-7

Marshall 2 1 0-3

Marshall Scoring

First period

Deutz (unaided), 8:43

Deutz (unaided), 1:16

Second period

DeGroot (Braylon Oey), 8:15

Shots: NUSE-14; M-13

Preserves: M-Valano 7

