Van Jones talks to Jalen Rose about Prince, politics
Van Jones is controversial for having the guts to partner with Democrats, Republicans, or any other party in power to make progress in prison reform.
But if that doesn’t bother you, perhaps his opinion of Michael Jackson and Prince will. Much like the Michael Jordan / LeBron James GOAT argument, these two prolific artists have sparked the same debate for years. Van was a good friend and companion of the late great “Purple Rain” singer, so I had to ask him who comes out best.
‘I love Michael Jackson. [But to Prince] no comparison, ”he told me.
“If Prince can be his own band. If he can drum better than his own drummer and his drummer is the best in the world. If he plays better than his own guitarist and he had the best guitarist in the world… Listen, as a singer, maybe Michael gets him. Maybe even as a dancer. But then you don’t have any more movements, because as a songwriter, as a drummer, as a guitarist … There is not even a competition. ”
But more importantly, can Prince hoop like the old Charlie Murphy / Dave Chappelle legend goes?
Prince can hoops. But by the time we actually ran into it, his hip problems started to get to him. His favorite thing was table tennis, table tennis. He’d make you dive across the room, and he wouldn’t even move, ” Jones said, adding that under Prince’s tight, flamboyant attire lived a true philanthropist who quietly donated money to Black Lives Matter, the Harlem Children’s Zone and Yes We Code.
He really cared about our problems. He cared about our community, about poor children. “
No wonder they got along. Jones has made a career of caring for a demographic that hasn’t always had allies: prisoners. And that’s why I was happy to get him on “Renaissance Man” during this year of seemingly unprecedented political involvement. In addition to Jay-Z, Robert Kraft and Meek Mill, Jones is a partner in the Reform Alliance, which aims to change probation and probation laws and reduce the number of people in the criminal justice system. He is a contributor to CNN and hosted the network’s eight-part series ‘The Redemption Project with Van Jones’.
Jones joked that people think he arrived on CNN fully formed, but he has a wonderful origin story. His father joined the military to get out of poverty, went through Lane College in Tennessee, where he married the daughter of the college president, Jones’s mother. And a generation later, Jones graduated from Yale Law School at the age of 24.
“I’ve been working on criminal justice issues, things like that, police reform, juvenile justice for almost 30 years. And as a result, you know, I know my soul is at ease, man. You could have made the credits of my family’s story when I left that stage at Yale Law School. I am a ninth generation American. I am the first of my family to be born with all my rights recognized by this government. “
As a politically independent self, I admire Jones’ willingness to swim in wide open water. While he must work within the political framework, he does not endorse just one party to accomplish his mission. And what he has to say could shock people who treat their political parties as cults. As he noted, in the early 2000s, he fought to shut down California juvenile detention facilities, which are run by Democrats.
“Bipartisanship in California is Democrats plus the Green Party,” he noted.
“Sometimes you work with Democrats, sometimes against. Sometimes you work with Republicans, sometimes against … But you work for the least of them, the people who don’t have a political party because they can’t even vote. They are locked up in prisons. That’s my constituency. And I will work with or against anyone to support that, to support their quest for freedom. “
When you have that mindset, you get heat from both sides, but he takes the source into account when he gets anti-aircraft.
“Whenever I get criticized on Twitter or whatever, I would say to myself, ‘Whoever is criticizing me for this on Twitter, I know one thing about them. They’re not in federal prison, so that’s not my constituency, so I can sleep well. ‘”
Well, he’s not that brave. He fell out completely when I asked him his favorite Jay-Z album. “You can’t let me choose,” he said.
At the end of our conversation, he dropped some granny level of wisdom. I wanted to know what podcasts he listens to, and he said podcasts with people he didn’t agree with, like Newt Gingrich’s “Newt’s World.”
“Your greatest strength does not come from within your own circle. That’s your greatest consolation, ”he said, adding that growth comes from uncomfortable spaces.
It’s a feeling so dignified that I might have to embroider it on a pillow.
Detroit-born Jalen Rose is a member of the University of Michigans’ iconoclastic Fab Five, which shook up the university world in the early 1990s. He played in the NBA for 13 seasons before transitioning into a media personality. Rose is currently an analyst for NBA Countdown and Get Up, and co-host of Jalen & Jacoby. He produced The Fab Five for ESPNs 30 for 30 series, is the author of the best-selling book Got To Give the People What They Want, a fashion tastemaker, and co-founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, a public charter school in his hometown.
