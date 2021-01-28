Harrowing from the first road loss, Lakers visit Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their winning streak evaporate on the road against the top team in the Eastern Conference. They will have the opportunity to start a new streak against one of the worst teams in the East.

The Lakers lost a 107-106 thriller to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. In the second game of a back-to-back, they will play Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Los Angeles had won its first 10 road races this season. The Lakers were 14 points behind the Sixers with less than five minutes to go, but scored 13 unanswered points to take a one-point lead in the last minute. Tobias Harris made a pullup, game-winning jumper with three seconds to go.

The Lakers had taken three wins to begin their seven-game road trip before being raided by Philadelphia.

“We didn’t do enough over the course of the game to put ourselves in a position to win, but it was a long fight,” said Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel.

LeBron James had a typically solid game with 34 points, six rebounds, and six assists. However, the Lakers walked most of the way as they struggled off the perimeter, making only 33.3 percent of their three-point attempts.

James felt his team had made too many mistakes in the beginning, which helped the Sixers build their early lead.

“We gave ourselves the chance to win it at the end and it’s not going our way, but I loved our fight,” he said. “We need to keep our hands out of the cookie jar.”

They will also try to get better production from their Detroit bank. The Los Angeles reserves contributed only 22 points, while the best players of the second unit – Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma – scored just three points combined.

Detroit comes on Wednesday with a loss of 122-107 in Cleveland. Turnovers led to the downfall of the Pistons, as they pledged 22 converting the Cavaliers to 30 points.

“I just have to play smarter,” said Detroit security guard Derrick Rose. “That’s all. Make good decisions with the ball, simple decisions, and now know that when you are in an iso situation, someone will probably come from behind.”

The Pistons had a four-game lost streak in their previous outing, a 119-104 home win over the Sixers on Monday. Detroit shot 50 percent off the field that night. The Pistons made a respectable 45.1 percent of their field goal attempts against the Cavaliers, but failed to overcome the mistakes.

“I take responsibility for (the giveaways) because we’re trying to do a kick-out, ball-motion attack,” said Pistons coach Dwane Casey. “You get 29 assists with 22 sales, that’s a bad recipe. I thought we played basketball as good as you could play against Philly. Tonight we played like we never worked together.”

Pistons guarding Wayne Ellington kept his hot hand off the perimeter. He has made half of his eight three-point tries and has knocked down at least four in each of his past six games.

“We shot 40 percent of it (3-point range), but we couldn’t get enough of it because we didn’t have enough assets,” Casey said.

Detroit forward Blake Griffin was out on Wednesday due to injury management, but is expected to play on Thursday.

The teams will meet again in Los Angeles on February 6.

