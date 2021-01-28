Aussie cricket big hits Matthew Wade ax

Former Aussie all-rounder Simon O’Donnell has accomplished the way Matthew Wade (pictured) got rid of ahead of the South African Tour. (Getty Images)

Matthew Wades leaves the Australian squad didn’t sit well with a great Australian cricket that called the move a slap in the face.

Wade paid the final price for the loss of the Australias Test Series to India after coming for teams upcoming tour of South Africa.

Selectors named five uncapped players in a 19-man squad on Wednesday, however, Wade was a big omission.

Wade played in all four Tests against India, scoring 173 runs from eight innings with an average of 21.62.

While Wade was dropped after going up and down to help his team, Travis Head recovered after a disappointing run.

This prompted former Aussie All-Rounder Simon ODonnell to admit there were no excuses for his lack of runs, but it was a tough question for Wade to go up and down in order and then leave the squad. be bumped.

I really felt for him (Wade), that was a big question and he created a few chances, he didn’t take them, but to not be on a touring squad I find a real slap in the face, ODonnell said of Wade to SEN Breakfast.

Travis Heads are still around. If Matthew Wade was a selection for Travis Head, I’m not 100 percent sure that will work.

I’m a fan of Travis Head, I think it’s normal at five and six for the Australian team, he has to get away the same way too often. He’s a good boy, he has to work hard to do that.

But the message just sent I’m not sure it really suits me that that raise was made from the practice nets and not the games that were played.

Clarke lashes out at Paine critics

Former Aussie captain Michael Clarke came under fire in defense of Captain Tim Paine ahead of the South African Tour.

Speculation swirled around Tim Paste’s future as captain of the Australian testing team, but that conversation was put to bed on Wednesday when it was announced the 36-year-old would stay on as skipper.

Paines tactical nous had been questioned at various points in his tenure as captain, but not more so than during the recent 2-1 series loss to India.

Clarke suggested the team should do more to support Paine in his captaincy decisions.

Australia captain Tim Paine looks on between the overs on day five of the fourth cricket test match between Australia and India. (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON / AFP via Getty Images)

Of course you have to make the team first, but then the captain, that would have been discussed, he continued Large sports breakfast.

My question is, so many players from the past, so many people – the fans of the game – have questioned Paineys’ tactics throughout the series.

So you haven’t questioned his captain and you haven’t added anyone, be it a player or a support staff member to help him with his tactics.

How does he get better? How is he going to South Africa to improve?

