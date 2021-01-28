JOOLA Xylo 5 Table Tennis Magazine Review by Coach John Hsu





I got the chance to review the JOOLA Xylo 5 and was quite impressed with the overall quality. The Xylo 5 is a 5-layer wooden top that consists of a Hinoki outer layer, Ayous inner layer and a Kiri core. The Hinoki is placed under a special heating process that increases stiffness, resulting in better speed and control. Earlier I had tested the JOOLA Challenger ALL and JOOLA Challenger OFF blades, which are also wooden blades, and I mainly use those for comparison. In terms of speed, I would put the Xylo 5 above both the Challenger OFF and Challenger ALL blades. My shots felt faster when comparing to the other two all-wood blades. The throw angle of the Xylo 5 is somewhere between the Challenger ALL and the Challenger OFF. For me it is the perfect balance. I found that with the Challenger OFF it was too easy to block balls from the table. While the Challenger ALL would be too easy to block in the net. What’s interesting to me is that even with the faster speed, I found it a lot easier to block than with the Challenger series blades. Due to the higher residence time, I found that my blocks were more submerged and stayed in it, compared to the Challenger ALL, which had a more flat trajectory. The extra residence time also helped with the looping as I felt I could apply more spin to my shots and the balls were also more submerged. When looping the bottom pin, I was able to really grip and lift the ball. I liked the extra stiffness when taking touch shots, especially with short pushes. It helped me control the ball better. My only hesitation here is that the Xylo 5 may not have the speed or power of a stiffer carbon composite blade. That would be the only drawback. Furthermore, I really enjoyed playing with it and it would suit an attacking player who appreciates extra touch. I would recommend the Xylo 5 for players who like the feel of wooden blades and want a blade with a well-balanced throwing angle for both defense and attack and an excellent hold time.









