Orioles GM Mike Elias doesn’t sound like someone else to trade anyone else for now
Hello friends.
There are now 63 days to go until the next scheduled Orioles game, the opening day. It will be less than three weeks before pitchers and catchers will report to Sarasota, and less than a month until the first scheduled Grapefruit League-game. All this, of course, assumes that the story of the Cactus League asking for a postponement days ago finds no parallel that is blossoming in Florida.
In the meantime, everything is going on assuming that there will be no disruptions in the regular season schedule. This has been a safe assumption in almost every season, except for 2020. Hopefully we can get back to the season that will start automatically on time.
Yesterday was another small marker of progress towards reporting players. The equipment truck left Camden Yards yesterday bound for Sarasota, so everything can be there and unloaded and ready to go by the time players arrive. Truck Day taking place as planned is not a guarantee that the spring training and season will be on time, but it is better than the alternative. Had Truck Day been delayed, everything else probably would have been too.
The week saw a low level of trade rumors surrounding the Orioles. We’ve heard about at least one team in recent days (Marlins) be interested in Anthony Santander and one more (Braves) the tires on Trey Mancini have kicked.
I’m not too concerned about these rumors, and I’ll tell you why. Ever since Mike Elias was hired as the Orioles GM, the Orioles haven’t been a team constantly leaking stuff in the press. A great example of this was last year’s draft, when hardly anyone saw the Os Heston picking Kjerstad.
A more recent example was just a few days ago, when the Orioles signed Freddy Galvis. There were no rumors about this beforehand, although it had been a speculated name for a while. We didn’t even get the deal closed pending the physical phase of the contract. It was just, boom. The Orioles announced the signing. People who had to write about Orioles news as part of their livelihood, including me, had to respond to a closed deal.
I think if Mancini or Santander is being traded somewhere down the road it will probably be the same way. There will be no major leaks on an ongoing deal. One day it just happened. So the fact that we’ve been hearing lukewarm Mancini and Santander rumors lately makes it almost less likely that something will happen now. If it were real, Elias would have the same sleek ship as he has up to now.
Around the blogOsphere
Mike Elias downplays trading opportunities amid reported interest in Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander (The Baltimore Sun)
All this is to say you have been concerned about this, my suggestion is to step down until at least July.
Check in with new Os shortstop Freddy Galvis (Steve Melewski)
There are worse ways a player can make an early impression than saying he loves Camden Yards. Galvis also says he likes to help the young boys. I’m sure he has some wisdom to give to younger Orioles.
Elias discusses the signs of Galvis, Richie Martin’s injury (Baltimore Baseball)
Another piece of news was put into the availability of Eliass yesterday: Richie Martin has a broken hamat bone and will probably not take action until early March.
More thoughts on a few relievers (Roch school)
Roch thinks the Orioles will have eight relievers on opening day and seven of them are likely to be nearly locked up by now, so he’s running through the candidates for # 8.
Birthdays and Orioles Anniversaries
There is one lonely former Oriole who was born on this day. Congratulations on Wesley Wright’s 36th birthday for two games in 2015.
Is Today Your Birthday? I wish you a happy birthday! Your birthday friends for today are: actor Alan Alda (1936), basketball coach Gregg Popovich (1949), musician Sarah McLachlan (1968), NSYNC crooner Joey Fatone (1977), Backstreet Boys crooner Nick Carter (1980), and actor Elijah Wood ( 1981).
On this day in history …
Charlemagne died in 814, ending more than 40 years of reign as king of the Franks and more than 13 years of reign as the first Holy Roman Emperor.
In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died, resulting in his nine-year-old son, Edward VI, inheriting the throne.
In 1813, Pride and prejudice by Jane Austen was first published.
The Franco-Prussian War ended in 1871 when the Prussians conquered Paris. As a result of this war, the German states were formally united and the German Empire was proclaimed after that victory.
In 1958 the first Lego bricks were patented by the Lego Company. These early bricks remain compatible with modern Lego sets.
The space shuttle arrived in 1986 Challenger broke apart 73 seconds after launch, resulting in the death of seven astronauts.
**
And so it is in Birdland on January 28. Have a safe Thursday.
