Research reveals widespread racism in English cricket

PICTURE: The Cricket Board of England and Wales will introduce an anonymous telephone line to report racism, provide guidance on how to hold people accountable for violations and a forum for sharing experiences of racism. Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images

English cricket players – both men and women – will be taking anti-racism training this year after a survey found that more than a third of black, Asian and ethnic (BAME) players have dealt with prejudice in the game.

According to a report in The Telegraph the courses will cover locker room culture, raise awareness of how behavior can be interpreted by different cultures, and encourage people to challenge anything they deem unacceptable after ‘teasing’ was identified as a mask for racism.

In the survey, conducted by the Professional Cricketers’ Association, 45 percent of the more than 600 respondents claimed that racism came from a fellow player, 10 percent said it was from a coach, and about 30 percent had experienced it on social media. media or from fans.

About 62 percent of the players surveyed agreed with the suggestion, while 70 percent believed that specific education about racism and diversity would help improve the situation.

“Only 173 of the professional players responded to the survey which, according to the PCA, shows how much work they still have to do to make cricket players realize the importance of anti-racism education,” the report added.

Of the respondents, 24 were identified as black, Asian, or of minority ethnic background (which is about 90 percent of the number of BAME players in the game).

In all, 12 of BAME wallpapers had faced some form of racism. Of those who identified as white, 11 had direct experience.

“It would have been much better if the vast majority of players had responded. Why they didn’t is very difficult to speculate,” said Charlie Mulraine, the PCA’s chief personal development manager.

“Sometimes there is nervousness talking about these issues and some feel uncomfortable expressing how they feel.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will introduce an anonymous telephone line to report racism, provide guidance on how to hold people accountable for violations and a forum for sharing experiences of racism, the report said.

“We had to start somewhere. This gives us a clear direction of travel and it is an ambition to increase the involvement of our members on this issue,” said Rob Lynch, the CEO of the PCA.

“There was no option to do nothing, so the fact that it led us in this direction is positive for the game.”

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement after the death of black-American George Floyd found support from athletes from games and continents.

Umpire Oxenford quits international cricket

PICTURE: Bruce Oxenford, a regular member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires since 2012, took part in 62 Test matches, the last of which was the fourth and final Test of the Australia-India Series in Brisbane. Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images



Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday after more than 15 years in all three forms of the game.

Oxenford, a regular member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires since 2012, has participated in 62 Test games, the last of which was the fourth and final Test of the Australia-India series in Brisbane.

“I look back with pride on my international career as a referee. It is still hard to believe that I have played in almost 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something I had hoped for before embarking on this journey,” Oxenford said in an ICC statement.

The 60-year-old, who officially stepped down in April, made his international Gabba debut in January 2006 in a T20 International between Australia and South Africa.

He participated in the last three Men’s World Cups and the last three T20 World Cups. He was also part of the duty team for the Women’s T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014.

Before becoming a referee, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class games as a leg-spin bowler and a lower batsman.

The Queenslander will continue to follow domestic games despite his retirement from the international game.

“I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues on the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years,” he said.

“I had a great time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being part of such a professional group. I will especially miss seeing and interacting with the great people who are part of the support structure of us. game around the world. “

Oxenford said he is looking forward to referee domestic cricket in his country.

Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Jo, son James and daughter Kristen for all their love and support over the years. It would not have been possible for me to have such a long career without their sacrifices and I am eternally grateful.

“Although I am no longer competing in international competitions, I look forward to continuing to serve the game I love in Australia,” he added.