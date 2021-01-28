International players help Eagles tennis to the top





TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana tennis team is one of the best National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics programs in the country. Jim Turley is entering his third season as the head coach of the Eagles. Six international players from four countries are represented on the Eagles roster, including Russia, Spain, Mexico and India. “Texas A&M-Texarkana is a great place to be,” said Turley. “They put an emphasis on academics first. Our kids are doing well in class and on the field. I couldn’t be more proud of our boys and college. “We’re really excited about playing. All my players are from abroad, so they’re stuck. They haven’t had a chance to play or practice much either. We’re excited about playing, but we just don’t know what. is going to happen, especially not with the COVID situation or with other teams as well. We are just going back to a strange new normal. “ The Eagles open their season on Friday and travel to Tyler, Texas, to take on Jacksonville College. “Everyone’s in this together,” Turley said. “A lot of the teams we play have international players and everyone has been influenced by COVID. No one has really had a chance to play in tournaments or practice. There will be a level playing field this season.” Before the game ended last season, the Eagles got votes for first place in the standings. “We have four seniors and their goal is to make nationals,” said Turley. “We made nationals two years ago and we would have made it last year, before the COVID restrictions were put in place. We beat the top team in our region last year. We want to make the NAIA national in May, that’s our ultimate goal. . “We want to win a regional conference tournament so we can go to nationals. I think we have a great chance of that this year. At the end of March last year, we received votes for first place for the Top 25. We have the same team, so we have the same team. we’ll look pretty strong by the year. “

