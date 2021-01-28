Lightning Round: We’re Having Hockey Tonight!

For the first time since last Saturday in Columbus, the Tampa Bay Lightning takes to the ice against an opponent wearing a different colored shirt. If that phrase sounds familiar, it’s because I wrote something similar last Thursday. Tampa Bay has been playing as much as any NFL team lately and I’m pretty sure they are ready to take their aggression out on their opponents.

Hopefully tonight’s game will kick off a pattern of normal play that will allow the Lightning to find their rhythm on the ice. After only playing 2 games in the last 12 days, they should be playing 52 in the next 102 days. So much sweet, sweet hockey action over the next three months.

The break has been good in some ways: plenty of rest to get over those early season bumps and bruises, along with more than enough practice time to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to their schedules and philosophy. Also, some of the players watching you, Mathieu Joseph, are allowed to relearn a position, center, that he hasn’t played since his days in junior hockey.

The downside is that there is only so much a team can experience in practice before it stagnates. It’s like the end of a training camp in normal years where players complain about wanting to hit someone wearing a different uniform. There is also no way to fully replicate game speed in practice. Coaches can control them as intensively as possible, but in the end you never go out 100% against your own teammates.

So it will be good to get back to the normal flow of things for Lightning. After playing a bad team (Chicago) and a maybe good team (Columbus) they will come out of the gate against a good team that has played less than the Lightning this season so far (Carolina is 2-1 in three games).

Expect the first period or so to be a bit sloppy, but if last Thursday’s Bolts game against Columbus is any indication, they should get things done by the second period or so. The players and Coach Cooper will happily get into a routine.

Lightning connections

Steven Stamkos has six points in four games this season and may not be at the top of his game. Kind of like when he came back from a knee injury a few seasons ago and scored 86 points in 78 games despite 90%. He still feels like he’s all the way back after returning from two abdominal surgeries.

Goodbye Fox Sports Sun, hello Bally Sports Sun. Sinclair Broadcasting’s regional sports networks are undergoing a rebranding. Of course, it doesn’t really matter if you can’t watch them due to their inability to agree on transportation costs with local broadcasters.

Christopher Gibson has been transferred to the taxi crew. That could mean Curtis McElhinney is ready to get back into action, even though he was on the COVID protocol list as of Wednesday.

Hockey Links

The Pittsburgh Penguins sent a bit of a shockwave through the NHL yesterday (no, it wasn’t because they signed Yanick Weber). General Manager Jim Rutherford, architect of their two most recent Stanley Cup teams, resigned abruptly. He cited personal, not health, reasons for his decision. Assistant GM Patrik Allvin will serve as interim GM.

Professional hockey returns to Georgia. No, Atlanta isn’t getting a third shot at an NHL franchise, but its Savannah. The unmasked team will join the ECHL in the 2022-23 season.

After opening the season in Glendale, Arizona, it looks like the San Jose Sharks may return home in February. With Santa Clara County lifting the ban on team sports, the Sharks are allowed to return to the SAP Center. They will still be playing their next two home games at the Coyotes arena as they figure out the protocols to return to California. They are scheduled to play their first match in their home arena on February 13.

The St. Louis Blues will be the fourth team (after Florida, Dallas and Arizona) to allow fans to attend their home games. From Friday 2 February, 1,400 season ticket holders can follow the action live.