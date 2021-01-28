Top placed progress as the national table tennis championship starts





The second national championship table tennis Master Cup for young people started on Thursday at the Olympian Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex. PESHAWAR, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – January 28, 2021): The second national Master Cup Youth Table Tennis Championship kicked off on Thursday at the Olympian Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex. Former Chief Commissioner for the Right to Information and Chairman of the KP Table Tennis Association Azmat Hanif Orakzai was the main guest on this occasion. Colonel Junaid of Army Sports Control board, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Khan, Director of Development Saleem Raza, SVP KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, Youth Ambassador of the US Embassy in Islamabad and CEO Absar Welfare Foundation, Tournament Director Syed Jaber, Coaches Yasir Khan , Amna and Saira, players, officials and spectators also attended the official opening ceremony. On this occasion, shortly after the inauguration of the Master Cup, Azmat Hanif Orakzai said teams from all provinces except the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Railways and Islamabad are participating. He said that the government is very enthusiastic and that the Directorate of Sport KP has therefore fully supported the association for holding such a cup. He also appreciated Absar Ali for his support as a young ambassador. His contribution is essential to the promotion and support of the players, he added. Previously, he formally inaugurated the Master Cup in a colorful opening ceremony. In the opening match best seeded and Pakistan number 1 Fahad Khawjah, who represented Pakistan in the International Masters in Doha Qatar and the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, recorded a one-sided win against Muhamad Yousaf of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11 -8, 11-9 and 11-8. Fahad Khwaja, a current national champion, took no time to take out his rival in straight sets. In the other thrilling match-seeding player Faizan Zahoor of the Pakistan Army took the victory over Owais Jamshed of the Pakistan Army 3-2, the score was 13-11, 12-14, 11-9, 9-11 and 11 -9. Faizan Zahoor played well, but failed in tough resistance against Owais Jamshed, also from the Pakistan Army. Both Faizan and Owais played well and witnessed some good hits and offensive spin. The promising Ummam Khawjah also played, beating his rival Abbas Amjad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, the score being 11-8, 11-9 and 11-7. In the other matches, Shah Khan of Wapda Mansoor defeated Akram Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-5, Faheem Raza Wapda defeated Muhamad Usman Wapda 3-0, the score was 11- 6, 11-8 and 11-5. Asim Qurashi Wapda defeated Abdullah Naeem Islamabad 3-1, the score was 13-11, 7-11, 11-9 and 11-7, Nazim Asfhraf Railways defeated Obaid Shah of Army 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7, Sharjeel Khatab Army defeated Abdul Islam Wapda 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8. In the other matches Basit Ali defeated Wapda Abdullah Nazir Islamabad 3-2, 13-11, 8-11, 9-11, 13-11 and 11-9, Shahzain Raza defeated KP’s Shayan Farooq 3-1, 11- 13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9, Haseeb Khan of KP defeated Abid Iqbal of Punjab 3-2, the score was 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8 . Bilal Yaseen from Wapda defeated Jabir from KP 3-0, the score 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Ummam Khawjah defeated Abbas Amjad KP 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-6 . He said that the Directorate of Sport has given all its support in holding the championship, which involves more than 100 male and female players from all over the country. The Masters Cup National Table Tennis Championship will continue until February 1, 2021. A total of 32 male and 16 female players took part in the championship.

