Scouting Report: Rockets vs. Trail Blazers





Example from Thursday’s Rockets / Trail Blazers game: When where: 6:30 pm, Toyota Center

TV / radio: TNT, 790-AM, 740-AM; Spanish: 10.10 a.m. Until now: Missiles 7-9; Trail Blazers 9-7 Lately: The Rockets’ three-game winning streak is their longest of the season and includes a few bursts. The Trail Blazers split three-point games back-to-back after delaying a few games against the Grizzlies, holding out a Knicks rally on Sunday before falling short on Monday in their own comeback bid against the Thunder. Explore the missiles The Rockets have lost six of their past eight games against the Trail Blazers, including the season opener, 128-126 in overtime in Portland. … The Rockets have had at least two players score 20 or more points in 13 of the 16 games, with three players scoring 20 or more six times … The Rockets have had a different starting line-up in 12 of the 16 games, including in each of their past eight games… The Wizards’ 88 points on Tuesday were the least the Rockets have allowed this season. The Rockets have only allowed 110 points or more once in the past seven games, having given up 110 or more seven times in the first nine games of the season … Eric Gordon has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games, his longest streak since December 2017 and a shy of his total for 20-point games last season … Center DeMarcus Cousins ​​averaged 17.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the past three games, while he started with Christian Wood out … Attacker David Nwaba has averaged 10.6 points on 53.8 percent in his past seven games. He averaged 7.6 points on 43.6 percent shooting in his first eight games played this season … In four games with the Rockets, Victor Oladipo has taken 37.8 percent of his shots, 30 percent of his 3’s, with an average of 21.8 points per game. Explore the Trail Blazers The Blazers have produced the sixth offense in the NBA, and even in the three games without CJ McCollum, which includes back-to-back, the Blazers have produced the fourth offense in the NBA, averaging two points more per 100 possessions. than they had scored before his injury. They are second in turnover percentage and opponents scored points on turnover, but are 29th in defensive rating … The Trail Blazers, third in the NBA in 3 pointers per game, have made at least 10-3 pointers in 29 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history and fifth longest streak in NBA history … Damian Lillard’s 28.7 points per game is ranked third in the NBA and second most in his career, trailing just last season’s average of 30 points per game … Center Enes Kanter has averaged 10.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in four starts since Jusuf Nurkic was injured. He had 22 rebounds in the season on Monday… With the Blazers shorthand, Anfernee Simons played 52 consecutive minutes, good for 16 of 26 shots (61.5 percent) and 10 of 16 (62.5 percent) of the three. His 42 points against the Knicks and Thunder were the highest he has scored in consecutive games … With 22 points on Monday, Carmelo Anthony was 32 points behind Dominique Wilkins for 13th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He is the second of the active players. Number to note 3 – matches where the Rockets have kept opponents to less than 100 points, one less than last season’s total. Injury / status report Missiles – Center Christian Wood (sprained right ankle) is questionable. Guard Dante Exum (right calf trunk) is out. Trail Blazers – Guard Rodney Hood (left quad contusion), forward Derrick Jones Jr. (left quad contusion) are likely. Attacker Robert Covington (concussion), guard CJ McCollum (left metatarsal fracture), center Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture), center Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out.

