ESPN +, Cricket West Indies Agree to Five-Year Rights Deal





Includes all international ICC men’s and women’s FTP matches played in the Caribbean

124 total races: 20 Test, 46 ODI, 58 T20

All exclusively in the US on ESPN + ESPN + has entered into a new five-year deal with Cricket West Indies for exclusive US rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council Future Tours program played in the Caribbean. The deal also includes domestic CWI competitions for a total of 124 games, including 20 Tests, 46 ODI and 58 T20s. The new agreement kicks off on February 7 with domestic CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, including the Championship Final on February 27. The first international event of the agreement kicks off on March 2, when Sri Lanka travels to the West Indies. Additional trips this year include Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, including India (2022, 2023), New Zealand (2022, 2024) and England (2022, 2024) for the following years. ESPN is THE sports channel for American households and sports fans and was delighted that West Indies cricket will now be enjoyed at home and on the devices of millions of Americans, said Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies. We have an ambitious strategic plan. to increase the presence and profile of the West Indies in North America and our new five-year agreement with ESPN is a critical partnership that will help us achieve our goal. Cricket West Indies are among the best in the world and their ICC schedule for years to come is second to none, said John Lasker, Vice President, ESPN Digital Media Programming. Cricket has always been a priority for us with ESPNcricinfo as the premier destination for cricket coverage and news. Adding a strong array of CWI events to ESPN + is just the latest example of our commitment to cricket and serving fans with the best, most comprehensive cricket content in the US. 2021 Cricket West Indies Program CG Insurance Super50 Cup Date Fixture Event location Start time Sun 7 Feb. Leewards Hurricanes v Windwards Volcanoes Coolidge Cricket Ground 7:45 PM Mon 8 Feb. Guyana Jaguars against Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Wed February 10 Leewards Hurricanes v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Fri, February 12 Leewards Hurricanes v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Sat 13 February Windward Volcanoes v Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Sun 14 Feb. Jamaica Scorpions v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Tue February 16 Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Wed 17 Feb. Leewards Hurricanes v Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Sat 20 Feb. Guyana Jaguars against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Sun 21 Feb. Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Mon 22 Feb. Windward Volcanoes v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Wed February 24 Semi finals Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Thu February 25 Semi finals Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm Sat, February 27 Championship final Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 pm West Indies vs Sri Lanka | March West Indies versus South Africa | June- West Indies vs Australia | June July West Indies vs Pakistan | July August Match schedules to be determined. About ESPN +

ESPN + is the leading sports streaming service offering fans in the US thousands of live sporting events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. ESPN + launched in April 2018 and has grown to more than 11.5 million subscribers. Fans subscribe to ESPN + for just $ 5.99 per month (or $ 59.99 per year) on ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN app (mobile and connected devices). It’s also available as part of the Disney Bundle offering that gives subscribers access to Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu (ad-supported), all for just $ 12.99 / month. ###

