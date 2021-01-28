Auburn 2021 football schedule – Musings!

Earlier today, in a special surprise announcement on Wednesday, the SEC released the full schedule for 2021 and we got to see what it looks like for each team in the league.

Before Auburn, we knew the opponents or at least the non-conference group, but we didn’t know in what order we would face our SEC enemies. Of course we knew that LSU would be on the way, bringing in that Georgia / Alabama marriage, but also that the Bulldogs would come to Auburn early in the season, just like they did last year.

While the SEC network attempted to make a dramatic March Madness-esque revelation, intrepid reporter Justin Ferguson was thankfully able to capture the fun before it was fully released.

So please

September 4 – Akron – Wow, we missed Terry Bowden who came back with one game to coach on the Plains. He left the Zips to coach Louisiana-Monroe, but that would have been the only interesting thing about this game. As different as the team and attack look, Akron is terrible and this will be an easy start to 2021.

September 11 – State of Alabama – Same above. It’s nice to give back to an in-state team when you pay someone a boatload to lose 50 points from you, but the Hornets will be bad and Auburn will be 2-0.

September 18 – @ Penn State – The Nittany Lions were one of the wildest teams of 2020 thanks to their start and finish. PSU started the year losing to Indiana in that hilarious overtime collapse, starting 0-5 before winning their last four games and 4 -5 ended. They weren’t particularly good in any way, but it will be a journey into some May eventually becoming a full Beaver Stadium for the head coach’s new first road race. For this we get at least a few warm up games.

September 25 – Georgia State – Repeat games 1 and 2. Auburn will be 3-1 at worst here.

October 2 – @ LSU Okay, here we go. SEC game starts with a bang. Now LSU was dire in 2020, and Auburn benefited from the biggest win in the history of the series. However, the Tigers will return almost everyone in 2021 and can’t be as bad as last season. Still, this is Auburn’s best chance of taking the elusive victory at Baton Rouge as they were so close on the last two trips.

October 9 – Georgia – 2021 will be an important year for Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs are steadily further away from their 2017 SEC title. In 2018, they had a close loss in Atlanta. Then an eruption loss in 2019. Finally last year they didn’t even win the East. For Bryan Harsin, the two games that could have the biggest impact on his reputation with the fan base are the first two SEC games. Break the Baton Rouge streak or beat Georgia … you’ll get a ton of credit for both.

October 16 – @ Arkansas – This team will drool to get Auburn home after what happened last season. The backward spike was the source of so much bacon rage, and another loss for the Hogs was hard to swallow. They will be better than last year, and Auburn wants to stay about the same. Watch out after those first two big conference games.

30 October – Be Miss Lane Kiffin is back for more, and I have another fun attack. Hopefully Derek Masons will have seasoned the Tiger defense by then, but thankfully it’s not wedged in between some massive games. Being at home also helps.

November 6 – @ Texas A&M – The question here is whether Jimbo can maintain what he built up last season. What did A&M ultimately achieve? They were just out of the Playoff picture, but ended with a forgetfulness Orange bowl to win. Now a lot of talent has disappeared from College Station, and there is very little to show for the job. This is a great place to get a hold of the Aggies as Auburn will be seasoned at least by this point and the kinks from the Harsin / Bobo attack will be worked out.

November 13 – State of Mississippi – Is Mike Leach still there? 2020 was so ridiculous with the way they beat LSU to start the year and then collapse. Gus Malzahn’s enduring image is that he dances in a dressing room in Starkville, like Ryan Sterritt visiting his favorite SEC town. Instead, Leach visits Auburn for the second time and will have to show that his offense can work in this league.

November 20 – South Carolina – Revenge time. You know what they say … if you can’t beat them, use the loss to fire your coach and take half of their coaching staff. See if it works, but at least most of these players will remember feeling miserable in Columbia.

November 27 – Alabama – Oh no. Luckily, they lost most of the horrors they had when offended, so you just have to watch for new ones that come in their place. Excellent. At least it’s home.