Rockford’s No. 3 greatest girl tennis player: Tonya Bogdonas

The NIC-10 had never seen anyone like Tonya Bogdonas.

Belvideres Cindy Marcial had remained unbeaten until the 1983 state tournament, finishing 29-2 as a freshman. But Bogdonas, who came the following year, was even better, going 32-0 in 1984, before losing 6-2, 6-3 to three-time state winner Stacy Berg of Oak Park in the third round. The back draw was then rained out, taking away every chance Bogdonas had to earn the first girls tennis medal at the conference, which was awarded to the top six places.

She was at a much higher level, much more skilled, said Cindy (Marcial) Nevenhoven, a longtime tennis coach who played at Western Illinois and is one of five sisters who all played NCAA Division I tennis. My skills were based on the fact that I could run fast, I had touch and I could get a lot of balls back. But she was gritty and could get balls back with a lot more on them.

Bogdonas, our pick for the third best girl tennis player in Rockford history, was undefeated on her way to the state tournament for three of her four years in high school. The only conference match she ever lost was 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Cindy Marcial in the NIC-10 final her junior year when she had a mild back problem. The following week, she defeated Marcial 6-0, 6-3 to win sectionals.

Bogdonas also played with NCAA Power Georgia for four years and played in major regional and national tournaments during the summer and trained with private coaches, while the Marcials mostly trained and practiced against themselves. In short, Bogdonas was Rockford’s first tennis wonder for girls.

She trained outside. My family didn’t do that too much until Eva (the youngest Marcial) came in, Nevenhoven said. We were local. Tonya played at a much higher level, with more tempo. She trained outside and I practiced with my family. But she was very nice. Her persona on the court was gritty, don’t take prisoners but you get her off the court and she’s pretty easy going.

Bogdonas also played for a year Sarah Kohl, our pick as the best player of Rockford’s No. 5, who was a freshman at Guilford when Bogdonas was a senior.

But I was 13 and she was 18, Kohl said. She was on a different level. It was very inspiring to watch her.

Kohl and Bogdonas were both known for their hard, powerful, somewhat flat foundations, but Bogdonas also had an inside-out advantage.

That was my favorite shot, said Bogdonas, who now lives in Marietta, Georgia, and works for Intercontinental Hotels Group after 18 years as vice president of production and marketing for Turner Broadcasting. I would spend hours and hours on that with my Aurora coaches. It was amazing.

It was a shot that other people were not used to seeing. I also had a great two-handed backhand. Those shots will help you open court. I was working in the middle of the track with short angles.

Former West High coach Ron Balsam teamed up with Bogdonas over the summer. He said Bogdonas also had a great feeling for the court.

She wasn’t the fastest on the track, but she was very fast and anticipated well, Balsam said. And her shots opened up court for the kind of shots she wanted to make next.

As a sophomore, Bogdonas was again unbeaten until losing to eventual champion Cece Cahill of Hinsdale Central in the quarterfinals. She then won four more games in the back draw before losing to Chicago Latin’s Tracy Taylor, finishing sixth to earn the first girls tennis medal in the area’s history.

As a junior, Bogdonas was not even seeded after losing to Marcial at a conference. Even though she came back to beat her in sections and that was her only loss to Marcial in three years.

Cindy was a retriever; she would get every ball back, Bogdonas said. It was a great challenge for me. I like to finish points quickly and she always got them back. And she hit a lot of topspin, a lot of loopy, slow balls and I should be generating all the pace.

You had to be willing to play longer points against her, stay there and wait for your chances. It certainly took more patience. And it was frustrating. She was fast and small and she could get everything back.

Not being seeded, Bogdonas ran into Berg again quite early and lost 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the third round. And again, the back draw rained out, so Bogdonas had no chance to place after that loss.

But she had a high chance as a senior when she was placed No. 1. the state tournament as a senior, are the only three local tennis players to earn a No. 1 seed with the state.

Bogdonas finished fourth as a senior. The crushing blow was a 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 loss in the semifinals to eventual champion Julie McKeon of Glenbrook North, a player she’d beaten three times in the past. That game was delayed eight hours by rain after Bogdonas took an early lead, and moved indoors to Glenbrook Racquet Club, where McKeon often trained.

“My senior year was the hardest,” said Bogdonas. We had to go in because of the weather. They also had a basketball game there and the whole team and their fans came in and flooded the indoor center. There were no stands. The court was surrounded by their fans.

It was a great experience because it prepared me for Georgia and the college atmosphere, but it was super tough. They were arguing and shouting at me. They were talking during points. It was crazy. It was a zoo.

Tennis was the only sport for Bogdonas.

It was everything I had time for, between playing national tournaments and the traveling that came with it.

Her older sister, Cindy, was also a tennis star and played for Boylan and then Michigan State, but not much with Tonya as she was 12 years older. Still, she passed on the tennis bug.

I was always tagging her to tennis tournaments growing up, Bogdonas said. It just came naturally to me.

In college, Bogdonas was part of one of Jeff Wallace’s first recruiting courses, who still coaches in Georgia with a career record of 750-184, two NCAA titles and 15 SEC championships. Bogdonas dreamed of playing pro tennis died in college, but she wrote all four years that one of only three Illinois players had ever written a letter before Georgia played No. 1, doubling her senior year for a team that made the Reached NCAA finals four and played singles anywhere from No. 4 to No. 6 all four years and No. 2 or 3 doubles her first three years.

When my senior year arrived, I had several injuries, said Bogdonas, whose oldest son is now recruited by NCAA Division I football teams. Fortunately, I never had to sit through it, but my body started to break down. It was just time to stop.

But I had great college experience. My last year, we were number 1 preseason. We lost our number 2 player and our number 3 player and we still made it to the last four. If we had those two, we might have won.

Jeff Wallace, my coach, is still here and we’ve won many more championships, so we’ve laid the foundation for a lot of people. It is awesome. One of the best decisions I ever made was to play in Georgia. It felt like home when I went on my recruitment journey. I still talk to all the girls I played with and we go back and watch the games. Last fall, we hosted a retreat for all new freshmen and current players. Georgia is a great place to be an alumni.

