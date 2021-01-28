Sports
More than 60% of athletes are already securing a spot in Tokyo 2020 as international sporting events resume
With six months to go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the athletes are back on the podium. In recent weeks, international events have been organized in 25 Olympic sports, while 10 international federations have resumed Olympic qualifications.
As a result:
- 61 percent of the quota places for athletes have already been allocated;
- 25 percent will be allocated during the remaining qualification period, which ends June 29;
- the last 14 percent of athletes will be selected through rankings according to the respective qualification system for each sport.
Following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the qualifying principles were reviewed last year and approved by the Qualification Task Force of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of the work of the “Here We Go” Task Force.
Five sports and disciplines have already completed their qualification process: road cycling, cycling track, equestrian, hockey and volleyball.
Float through the week as …
© FEI / @RTLnews / Getty Images pic.twitter.com/KspaYVsqdH
– The FEI (@FEI_Global) January 27, 2021
Qualifying and international events resume
A qualifying Grand Slam Judo Tournament was held in Doha from 11 to 14 January, with 398 judokas from 69 participating countries and five continents taking part.
6 MONTHS TO GO # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7bOc1dktqo
– Judo (@Judo) January 23, 2021
On January 17th, the water polo qualifiers resumed in Trieste (Italy), under strict health measures, with the Hungarian and Dutch women’s teams earning the last places available for Tokyo 2020.
Netherlands 11 – 13 Hungary
Team Hungary wins the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games # Tokyo2020
Well done! #water polo pic.twitter.com/eFd0Ada2VF
– FINA (@ fina1908) January 24, 2021
Judo and water polo followed the lead of many other sports, including tennis and golf, which are also among the 10 sports / disciplines for which Olympic qualification has resumed since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Qualification events continue to take place in accordance with local health authorities and regulations and ensure the health and safety of all participants is assured.
In addition to the qualifying events in Tokyo 2020, international events in 25 Olympic sports are currently underway or scheduled in the coming weeks.
One of them is the 27th International Men’s Handball Federation World Championships in Egypt, with the final scheduled for January 31. Other World Championships are scheduled from February to July 2021, including track cycling, baseball, sailing, triathlon, fencing, sailing, gymnastics, surfing, shooting, modern pentathlon, table tennis and canoe.
Winter sports are also on the rise as Beijing 2022 prepares to celebrate One Year to Go
Sport is a backup, not just in summer disciplines. With One Year to Go to Beijing 2022, which will be celebrated in a few days on February 4, winter sports events have also resumed. Qualifying matches from 11 of the 15 Olympic disciplines have resumed, with 17 percent of athlete quota places to date.
In addition, international events in 13 of the 15 winter sports disciplines that will become part of the Beijing 2022 Olympic sports program have also resumed.
