



Syracuse, NY – Syracuse freshman Kadary Richmond has quickly emerged as Oranges' best defender on the guard position and the most likely candidate to continue the team tradition of forcing sales at the top of the 2-3 zone . Richmond ranks fourth among the ACC leaders in steals at 21.1 minutes per game. He plays the fewest minutes of the ten best competitions. Since joining the ACC, Syracuse has let three players lead the conference by stealing (Tyler Ennis, Michael Gbinije and Frank Howard) and has made it to one player in the top five in every season except the past two. Richmond is one of six Syracuse players to appear among the 10 leaders in the ACC's main stats, with Quincy Guerriers' statistical line the most impressive. Syracuse's next opponent, North Carolina State also has several players among the steals leaders, as well as this year's and last year's best shot blocker. Points 1. Justin Champagnia, Pittsburgh, 20.2 2. Matthew Hurt, Duke, 19.4 3. Carlik Jones, Louisville, 17.8 Isaiah Wong, Miami, 17.6 Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 17.4 7. Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 16.8 8. Devon Daniels, State of North Carolina, 16.5 9. Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 15.9 Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 15.5 Bounces back 1. Justin Champagnia, Pittsburgh, 12.2 2. Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 9.4 3. Matthew Hurt, Duke, 8.2 4. Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 8.0 5. Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 7.8 6. DayRon Sharpe, North Carolina, 7.7 7. JaeLyn Withers, Louisville, 7.6 8. Jalen Johnson, Duke, 7.6 9. Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 7.4 Sam Hauser, Virginia, 7.4 Steal Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 2.7 2. Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 2.5 Makai Ashton-Langford, Boston College, 1.9 4. Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1.9 Devon Daniels, State of North Carolina, 1.7 Daivien Williamson, Wake Forest, 1.7 7. Braxton Beverly, State of North Carolina, 1.7 8. Reece Beekman, Virginia, 1.7 Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 1.6 10. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 1.6 Blocks 1. Manny Bates, State of North Carolina, 3.4 2. Jay Huff, Virginia, 2.5 3. CJ Felder, Boston College, 2.2 4. Juwan Durham, Notre Dame, 1.8 5. Jalen Johnson, Duke, 1.7 Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 1.5 Justin Champagnia, Pittsburgh, 1.5 8. Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1.4 Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 1.4 10. Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 1.3 Helps 1. Xavier Johnson, Pittsburgh, 6.3 2. Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 5.1 3. Carlik Jones, Louisville, 4.6 4. Kihei Clark, Virginia, 4.5 Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4.2 6. Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 4.0 Joe Girard III, Syracuse, 3.9 8. David Johnson, Louisville, 3.6 9. Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 3.5 Daivien Williamson, Wake Forest, 3.4 Contact Chris Carlson anytime: E-mail | Twitter | 315-412-1639 MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL Quincy Guerriers' play makes him a candidate for the ACC's Most Improved Player award Josh Pace, the Glue Guy on Syracuses 2003 NCAA title team, joins the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast Katie Kolinski, groundbreaker at Syracuse, balances coaching as a single mom: I call it Mom mode







