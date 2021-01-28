Cricket Australia gains an unlikely ally in the Australian Medical Association for getting early vaccination access to test stars before South Africa tour

The view of the AMAs is that the most vulnerable countries, such as primary care health workers, should be given top priority, almost without exception, but Australia’s cricketers should be looked at for an exception. South Africa is struggling to contain a second wave of the pandemic with a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus circulating in the country. The nation registered a further 7,070 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Australian Medical Association says Cricket Australia has a strong case for prioritizing access to the COVID-19 vaccine for its players for the South African tour. Credit:AP I think it is extremely important to point out that they are traveling through a high risk country, they are a very small number of people, they provide a service that is a huge benefit to a large number of Australians and they do not take vaccine doses of vulnerable Australians, AMA board member Dr. Antonio Di Dio it Herald and The age. Quite the opposite. It is very likely that there are enough doses for each person.

For those four reasons, it is not an unreasonable request from CA. It shows that CA, like any sports organization, will have to present their cause with intelligence, reason and immense respect to all vulnerable Australians who should be at the head of the queue. Loading CA can withdraw from the tour, but the national boards are aware of the need to support other countries to keep the game financially around the world. This summer’s Indias tour was worth about $ 300 million to CA. According to biosafety protocols to be finalized by CA and the South African administration, players on tour will live in a bubble and will be able to leave the team hotel only to train or play the match. Even with the vaccination, Dr. Di Dio, life on tour would no longer become normal for players, who would still need to practice social aloofness and other precautions.

The only thing that will change is that they have a reduced statistical risk of catching it and a smaller risk of how sick they will get, said Dr. Di Dio, a self-proclaimed cricket tragicist. Loading Actual daily life will not change at all. If it changes an iota they are extremely selfish, but they will get that advice when they take the picture. Dr. Di Dio said CA, with its cricket players visiting a high-risk country, should be able to demonstrate a strong case without setting a precedent for other important codes such as the AFL and NRL, which are played exclusively in Australia and in the latter case also New Zealand. Its chalk and cheese, said Dr. Di Dio, a former team physician for the North Sydney Bears.

Peter Vlandys, chair of the ARL committee, confirmed this week that the NRL would request that players be vaccinated in the third phase of the vaccine introduction, or the 2a phase, along with 453,000 critical and high-risk workers. Senator Colbeck told me Sydney Morning Herald and The age Athletes are only vaccinated in the fourth and last group of the adult population. He had said earlier this week that there were plans to vaccinate athletes for the Olympics, which would start on July 24. I have received expert advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) on a vaccine rollout plan. Most athletes are expected to fit into Phase 2b of the rollout, Senator Colbeck said. The government has consulted with representatives of the Australian Olympic Committee and national sports authorities about the introduction of the vaccine in the coming months and to understand their needs in the run-up to the Olympics. Sports newsletter Sports, results and expert commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Log in to it Heraldweekday newsletter here and The age‘s weekly newsletter here.